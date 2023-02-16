FARRAGUT — Heritage boys basketball coach Brad Flatford hoped that, if nothing else, his team would play Hardin Valley as competitively as they had during the regular season.
They were playing to keep their season alive, and their closest district loss had come against the Hawks in a five-point loss at home in early January.
The No. 6 seed Mountaineers, though, did not bring that competitive spirit to its District 4-4A quarterfinal matchup, and a year filled with offensive woes culminated in new season-low in points in their 63-28 loss to No. 3 Hardin Valley Thursday night at Farragut High School. The loss, Heritage’s fifth in its last seven games, ended its season.
“I thought for the most part in our district games, we were fairly competitive,” Flatford told the Daily Times. “And I thought we would be tonight, but they were just better than we were. They were tougher. They hit some shots and we had a hard time scoring. When you compound that with turning the ball over, it was a tough night for us to say the least.”
Freshman guard Eli Williams, Heritage’s brightest spot in its second consecutive winless district campaign, led the Mountaineers with 12 points against the Hawks. He drained a 3-pointer in each of the first two quarters and was responsible for all five of Heritage’s second-quarter points.
Parker King added five points, including a 3-pointer, for the Mountaineers off the bench, while senior Grant Campbell, in his final game at Heritage, scored five points and grabbed six rebounds.
William’s first-quarter 3 put the Mountaineers ahead 4-2 two minutes into the game, but Hardin Valley outscored them, 18-3, the rest of the way. The Hawks mustered only six points in the second quarter, but it was still more than the Mountaineers scored, who trailed, 27-12, at halftime.
Heritage never got into a rhythm offensively and had more turnovers than points until the final minute of the third quarter. The Mountaineers committed 20 turnovers for the game.
“It looked like we were tired,” Flatford said. “Early on in the game, we had some turnovers driving the lane. That led to some easy buckets for them, so they were able to extend their lead. It was just really frustrating. I thought we had a pretty good plan on how to defend them, but they were just a tougher and better team.”
Heritage did not have much depth over the course of the season, and Flatford hopes the extended minutes his underclassmen saw can be a building block for the Mountaineers. Heritage looks to improve on its 13 non-district victories from 2022-23 and win its first district game since January 2021.
“For the guys coming back, this one should leave a bad taste in their mouth,” Flatford said. “If you’re any kind of competitor at all, it will. For them moving forward, you hope they can learn from it and build on it, start looking to improve for next year. We played a lot of young guys this year. We’re looking forward to getting back on the court, working with them, and seeing what next year holds.”
