Heritage watched late leads disappear twice during its 10-game losing streak, but it put those failures behind it in its regular-season finale.
The Mountaineers jumped out to an early double-digit lead and then staved off a second-half comeback attempt from Seymour to secure a 63-54 victory Thursday inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
"We've been there before where we've had some leads and kind of let them go," said Heritage assistant coach Neal Leatherwood, who served as acting head coach in place of Brad Flatford (illness). "It kind of feels like Groundhogs Day. You get up and then we kind of lose the lead and then we battle to get it back.
"It's been awhile since we've got a win. Coach Flatford had a good plan for the game, and I just kind of stood up and followed what he had written down."
Seymour (3-25) whittled a lead that was once as large as 15 points down to six with three minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Heritage junior forward Grant Campbell took control from that point on.
Campbell scored on back-to-back possessions, the latter being an and-one that gave Heritage a 45-35 lead. He also scored on the Mountaineers' first possession of the fourth quarter in response to a bucket from Seymour's Cam Soulages.
Eleven of Campbell's game-high 16 points came in the second half.
"He finally turned and attacked the goal instead of settling for those jump shots," Leatherwood said. "They let us play, which is fine, and it got physical. He got a couple of and-ones that changed the game around."
Seymour found itself needing to claw back into it after scoring two points in the opening 10 minutes. Heritage built a 17-2 lead during that span and maintained a double-digit lead until the Eagles mounted that run early in the second half.
"We came out lackadaisical," Seymour coach Dustin Carr said. "We're a little tired. Heritage came out hype for Senior Night, and I think we were shocked. They were playing really physical, and we were paying weak.
"At halftime, I lit into them and said, 'If you want to get calls, you have to at least play physical back,' and we played a lot more physical. We got a little tired again and tried to sub and just kind of went flat."
Soulages and Connor Hilton each scored 15 points for Seymour. Colby Smith joined Campbell in double figures with 12 points.
The victory marks Heritage's first win of 2022 and gives it some much needed momentum heading into the District 4-4A tournament, where it will host No. 3-seed Hardin Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
"We were 8-8 and then lost 10 in a row, even though we let Halls and Hardin Valley get away," Leatherwood said. "It's a good feeling to get a win, and now we have a week to prepare for Hardin Valley, and it's here at home, so hopefully we can keep it rolling and get to the region."
Heritage Lady Mountaineers 57, Seymour Lady Eagles 45: Most of Bailey Hamilton’s contributions to the Heritage girls basketball team come from the bench as a constant source of encouragement and excitement.
However, the senior guard got the opportunity to get the Lady Mountaineers off on the right foot on Thursday in Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
Heritage coach Rick Howard drew up a play for Hamilton, who started in place of junior point guard Bekah Gardner as part of Heritage’s Senior Night celebration, and she drilled a 3-pointer from the corner shortly after the Lady Mountaineers controlled the opening tip.
“It was great,” Howard told The Daily Times. “She can shoot the ball. I told her, ‘You better hit this one because we’re going to bring Bekah (Gardner) in.’
“She’s a team player. She knew (she was coming out of the game quickly), but that was great. It got us off to a great start.”
Fellow senior KJ Lasorsa followed Hamilton’s 3 with one of her own and then senior forward Eliza Daniels hit two free throws after Seymour’s third consecutive turnover.
Heritage’s defense continued to fluster Seymour (23-4) throughout the first quarter — and the rest of the game — limiting the Lady Eagles to one made field goal in the opening period to take an early 16-6 lead.
“I don’t claim to be somebody who can see into the future, but yesterday I was kind of concerned about the way we prepared and kind of the same about shootaround today,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said. “I just didn’t think we were mentally ready at the start. Putting yourself in a hole like that is really hard, especially here and especially against Heritage being such a physical team.”
The Lady Mountaineers (20-7) opened the second quarter with back-to-back buckets to swell their advantage to 14 points before the Lady Eagles got something going offensively.
Seymour clawed back to make it 25-17 at the half and trimmed the deficit down to five with four minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but Heritage answered with a 12-0 run to close out the period.
“We tightened our defense up and pressured them and kept them from slipping the screens,” Howard said. “I thought we played good defense the whole night. We had a few breakdowns trying to help and left their two good shooters, and they hit them, but once we corrected that, I thought we played a really good game.”
Gardner paced Heritage with 13 points while Lasorsa added 12 and sophomore Jay Coker posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden Cummings was Seymour’s lone double-digit scorer with a game-high 21 points.
The Lady Eagles close out their regular season against Pigeon Forge at 6 p.m. today while the Lady Mountaineers turn their attention to the District 4-4A tournament, which starts Wednesday.
“We needed this win because we were kind of down when we lost to Bearden and Farragut, so this helped us a lot with keeping our heads up,” Lasorsa said. “I feel pretty good about this team right now because we’re super close, have good history together and just love each other. We’re willing to do anything for each other."
