Knoxville Central’s Chris Boseman took the inbound pass with less than four seconds left on the clock in the third quarter, then sprinted down the court and heaved up a prayer.
The bank was open, and Boseman’s half-court shot gave Central a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter. The play capped a second-half collapse of epic proportions for the Heritage boys basketball team, as it fell to Central, 51-44, Wednesday afternoon in the Heritage Christmas Tournament.
The Mountaineers (8-5) took a 17-point lead and a cheery disposition with them into the halftime break, but both were gone less than eight minutes later.
Early in the third quarter, Heritage’s 6-foot-8 forward Grant Campbell (6 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks) was whistled for his third foul, and he headed to the bench. Campbell’s departure was the opportunity Central (5-6) needed to dial up its defensive pressure and erase its deficit by outscoring Heritage, 25-7, in the third quarter.
“I thought the first couple minutes of the third quarter we were playing all right, maintaining the lead where it was,” Heritage coach Brad Flatford said. “Grant having to go out with his third foul I think hurt us. And then they amped up their pressure, and it was a brand new ball game.
“We went from being up 17 in the third quarter to being down one going into the fourth. We just didn’t take care of the ball. We couldn’t get down and run anything offensively because we couldn’t take care of the ball. Half of the first quarter and all of the second quarter when we took care of the ball and ran our offense, we got what we wanted. But in the second half, they amped up their pressure and we didn’t like it. That turned the game around.”
The difference maker for the Bobcats was a strong full-court press that gave Heritage fits. Heritage worked around the press in the first half, but with Campbell out, it did not have the same luck in the third. The Mountaineers committed more turnovers (7) in the third quarter than they had in the entirety of the first half (6). Central forced 18 Heritage turnovers.
Despite the collapse, the Mountaineers had a chance to salvage the game late in the third quarter. Trailing 44-42, Colby Smith (10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists) was fouled with less than three minutes left, and he went to the free-throw line with a chance to tie the game, but missed both shots.
After a defensive stop, Jamin Russell was fouled on Heritage’s next offensive possession, but he also missed the front end of the one-and-one. Instead of potentially a one-point lead, the Mountaineers were still down two.
Central closed the game on a 7-2 run after that to stop the Heritage comeback in its tracks.
“We get fouled down two, and we missed both,” Flatford said.
“And then we’re down two again and miss the front end on back-to-back trips. It got away from us even further, back out to four or five (points). That was huge.”
