Heritage senior Parker Rothery knew the Mountaineers were underdogs entering Friday night’s District 4-AAA matchup against Knoxville West.
Heritage hadn’t defeated West in four years, and the Mountaineers’ two losses to the Rebels last season came by an average of 35 points.
“We shouldn’t have won that game — nobody expected us to win that game,” Rothery said. “But we went out and did it.”
That was in large part thanks to Rothery, who scored a game-high 31 points to lead Heritage past West, 75-68.
The Mountaineers had an overall solid performance, shooting 75% from the foul line, 50% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc.
Rothery made 16 of 17 free throws, including going 9-for-9 in the fourth to seal the win for the Mountaineers (5-9, 1-4).
“We always have to come in with our expectations higher,” Rothery said. “We come in here and we’re expecting to win. We’ve got to get our mentality completely changed. … We’ve got to learn to finish with this group before February.”
West jumped out to a quick 10-4 lead before the Mountaineers woke up. A Rothery 3 from the corner followed by a Grant Campbell basket tied things up for the first time, 16-16, with a minute left in the first quarter.
Heritage didn’t grab its first lead until the final seconds of that frame when Nate Marsh — who finished with 23 points — hit a buzzer-beating 3 to give the Mountaineers a 19-18 edge.
That turned out to be the beginning of a 14-3 Heritage run that put the Mountaineers ahead 32-21 with three minutes left in the half. During that stretch, Heritage forced turnover after turnover — many of which were caused by Marsh’s hustle.
West cut the deficit to eight in the final minute of the second quarter, but Rothery gave the Mountaineers the final say with a deep buzzer-beater from behind the arc to cushion Heritage’s lead to 39-28 at halftime.
“Our zone was so active during that one stretch, it looked like there were seven of them out there to me,” Heritage coach Dennis Godfrey said.
“We stayed aggressive and active in the zone, moving, talking. … I think they’re tired of losing.”
Heritage has let sizable leads disappear in four of its losses this season, including on Tuesday against Hardin Valley. The Mountaineers entered halftime ahead by eight only to wind up losing, 59-52.
For a moment in the second half, West looked poised to come back in similar fashion. The Rebels scored a trio of 3-pointers in the span of a minute and a half to make it a one-possession game. Reese Preston tied things up, 44-44, about two minutes later with a 3-pointer from the corner before Keishawn Bowman scored under the basket to give West a brief advantage.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Rothery said.
“We just had to hold our own and come back, which we did.”
Four lead changes later, Rothery scored a layup that put the Mountaineers ahead 56-55, and they never relinquished it. A defining moment down the stretch happened when Rothery powered his way into the paint for a layup and got fouled while making his shot. He drained the free throw for the 3-point play, cushioning Heritage’s advantage to 63-57 with 3:02 left.
There was plenty of time for West to close the gap, but that play seemed to give the Mountaineers enough energy to carry them through the rest of the game.
Joining Rothery and Marsh in double figures was Campbell with 10 points.
“They needed that,” Godfrey said. “We’ve been playing hard — our defense has been playing good. … This is a district win, and it’s even bigger when people don’t count on you to win it.”
Heritage girls 57, West 27:Nine different Lady Mountaineers (12-4, 3-1) contributed points en route to a decisive victory over the Rebels.
Haley Teaster, who has been dealing with an injured ankle, made her presence felt for Heritage with a game-high 15 points and 11 rebounds.
“She’s buying in and working hard and getting after it on the boards,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “She’s committing more, and if she continues to do that, she’s going to be a big help, especially down the stretch.”
Joining Teaster in double figures was Lexi Patty with 14 points. Mollee French contributed 10 rebounds and four points.
