OOLTEWAH— A late second quarter touchdown gave Heritage a lead and momentum, but after a lengthy halftime for homecoming festivities, Ooltewah reversed the game flow with 17 third-quarter points on the way to a 31-22 victory.
Heritage (2-7, 0-5 Region 2-6A) took a 14-7 halftime lead by scoring with 18 seconds on the clock with fourth-down trickery. Zach Hollman handed off to Riley Tipton for what appeared to be a plunge into the line, but Tipton lobbed a jump-pass to Ethan Golder to convert the fourth-and-goal play from the one-yard line.
A two-point conversion, necessitated after a blocked PAT following a Mountaineers touchdown on the game’s opening drive, sent Heritage into the locker room with the lead.
After the long break, Ooltewah (4-5, 2-3) wasted no time reversing whatever momentum Heritage gained.
Takoda Jones (17 carries, 133 yards) raced 52 yards on the first play of the third quarter to set up one of Fisher Perry’s four touchdown runs, this one for nine yards, and the Owls had negated the early lead with just over one minute gone from the clock.
Heritage went three-and-out on its first two chances of the second half, while Perry scored from one yard out to cap a 9-play, 55-yard drive and Braeden Hayes drilled a 33-yard field goal to help Ooltewah charge out to a 24-14 lead entering the final period.
The teams exchanged scores in the final period but Heritage came up dry on one lengthy possession marred by penalties, and failed on an onside-kick opportunity after a 69-yard touchdown run by Daniel Foxx provided a brief flicker of hope.
Perry, who also scored on runs of 29 and 50 yards, finished with 173 rushing yards on 16 attempts and added 30 yards in the air with six completions in 13 attempts.
“We were just unable to tackle that quarterback,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “He’s 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3 and about 210 pounds with a really great set of wheels. Once they get the ball rolling and came up with those second-and-3s and -4s, it’s really hard for us to come back up front.”
Heritage opened strong, scoring on a 10-play, 86-yard drive, with Triston Hurst ramming in the final eight yards. The biggest play of the drive was a 25-yard halfback pass from Hurst to Jordan Taylor.
Ooltewah stalled on its ensuing drive after a bad snap resulted in a 24-yard loss, but forced a three-and-out to set itself with good field position, which resulted in a touchdown three plays later.
Heritage was stuffed on a fourth-and-1, but Perry was picked by Spencer Williams. The Mountaineers had a bad snap recovered by Ooltewah to end another quick possession.
The halftime lead came on an 11-play drive covering 46 yards. Staying mostly on the ground, Heritage got to the 1-yard line but was flagged for a personal foul on that play. Two Hollman passes got the Mountaineers back on the goal line to set up Tipton’s jump pass for the halftime lead.
The Mountaineers picked up 228 offensive yards in the first half but managed 156 after the break, which outpaced the Owls by 31 total yards. Ooltewah finished the first half held to 109 yards but finished the game with a total of 353.
“It’s frustrating,” Williams said as the Mountaineers exited the field. “As a group, working your tails off all week, but then coming up short each week, it’s just frustrating.”
Heritage hosts Maryville in its season finale next Friday.
