Heading into Heritage’s Region 2-5A matchup with Knoxville Central, the Bobcats’ stout receiving corps, — with multiple players already over 100 yards receiving on the season — appeared to be the Mountaineers’ main threat.
But when the two teams took the field Friday, it was Central’s running game that quickly demoralized Heritage.
The Mountaineers allowed five touchdowns and over 200 yards on the ground to Central in a 51-0 blowout loss, dropping their fifth game to cross the season’s midway point winless.
“The running game’s what affected us the most because of what was happening up front,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree told The Daily Times. “When you control the ball like that and you have to get your safeties involved in trying to play the run, then you’re going to give up something.
“If our speed in the secondary was better, we would have been able to possibly man-up with them, but we’re not fast enough to do that.”
Central (2-2, 2-0 Region 2-5A) scored just four plays into its opening drive, as tailback Frank Johnson IV broke a 49-yard rushing touchdown.
Isiah Fagg intercepted a pass from Bobcats quarterback Ryan Bolton for Heritage (0-5, 0-2) later in the quarter, but the Mountaineers offense couldn’t capitalize on the turnover and punted.
“I know our quarterback (Wesley Deck) is getting tougher,” Hammontree said. “I’m not sure that our upperclassmen that play up front for us are. And I feel like if our receivers continue to work the way they did in certain situations against some man coverage, (they could be successful).
“Balls that are thrown to them now are better than they were three weeks ago, so we’ve just got to come up with the catches.”
The Mountaineers recovered a Central fumble in Heritage’s redzone, but they squandered this opportunity even worse, as the Bobcats recovered a bad punt snap in the end zone for their second touchdown.
As the Mountaineers offense continued to struggle, Central’s got in a rhythm. The Bobcats scored on their next two drives, using a 10-yard rushing touchdown and a 35-yard field goal to take a 24-0 lead into halftime.
The second half was much of the same as Central’s rout continued. Running back Shannon Mills scored on a 1-yard run, and quarterback Ryan Bolton connected with Nathan Hurley for a 21-yard touchdown pass to put the Bobcats ahead, 37-0, at the end of the third quarter.
With a running clock in play and the Mountaineers unable to put together any meaningful offense, the Bobcats scored two more short rushing touchdowns, one from three yards out and the other from two, in the fourth quarter to shut the door on the blowout.
“Anytime in the tackle box that there’s positive runs of three to five yards,” Hammontree said, “and your second-level people that we have are not able to get to those plays soon enough because of the traffic that’s in front, (that’s the result).
“Central did a really good job up front by reducing all their splits and coming off the ball really, really low.”
Heritage will play at Seymour on Sept. 24, hoping for a better showing, particularly in defending the running game, against their county rival than they had Friday.
“Their offensive line took control of us like eight minutes into the game,” Hammontree said. “They were taking control of that, therefore our second-level people can’t find the ball at all. Two really good little running backs that (Central has), they’ve got a lot of cut-speed in the open field, and we didn’t tackle that speed.”
