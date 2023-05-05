KNOXVILLE — When Cody White stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh inning, with his teammates already having scored seven straight runs to tie the game, he wasn’t just batting to keep the rally alive.
White was also looking to keep alive an underdog season, one that had seen Heritage rebound from a lackluster stretch to go on a late surge, in similar fashion to how the No. 6-seed Mountaineers had just completed a massive comeback against No. 4 Maryville in the District 4-4A Tournament elimination bracket quarterfinals.
Once the pitch was delivered, White smacked a double that plated Zander Melton and Dylan Varitek, giving Heritage a 9-7 lead. The crowd cheered, and a half-inning later, the Mountaineers celebrated not only their massive comeback victory, but the continuation of their underdog season.
“I got to give it to my kids,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett told The Daily Times. “They could have folded early in the season when we were 3-20, and we’ve won eight out of our last 10. We’ve gotten hot at the right time. They could have laid down right there, went down 7-0, and they didn’t. They kept fighting.
“One base hit at a time, and I couldn’t be more proud of a group of kids than I am of this group right here. They’ve come together and played good ball.”
Maryville (22-9) starting pitcher Landon Dockery had held Heritage (11-22) to just one hit when he was taken out of the game with one out in the top of the fateful seventh inning. Three other Rebel pitchers took the mound during the side as the Mountaineers started and continued their rally.
RBI singles from Tyler Adsit and Brayden Cooper kicked off the comeback, and a fielder’s choice on a Thomas Bowers grounder trimmed the deficit to 7-3. Clay Travis tallied an RBI single and Zander Melton walked in a run with the bases loaded before Dylan Varitek laced a two-run single to tie the game.
“We just kind of gave it away there that last inning,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan said. “We didn’t throw strikes, and we had a couple of plays we didn’t make that they normally make. It’s just tough, tough because it’s your last game. Tip your hat to them. They did a good job, but just got to finish it out. Just kind of gave it away.”
Avari Belcher, who replaced White in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Mountaineers down 6-0, held taut on the mound for Heritage during the bottom of the seventh.
Maryville put runners on second and first base with no outs, but Kaine Baber flew out, Cohen Babelay was picked off at second base by Belcher and Eli Hames grounded out.
“(Belcher) has been good in relief all year,” Bennett said. “We played Lenoir City in a tight game early in the year, and we got beat in 10 innings, but he threw really well, and I knew that game was eventually going to come back and help him. Those are the kind of games that help you win games like right there. That’s pressure on a kid.”
Maryville built its lead in surge-like fashion, too. Dockery batted in a run during the bottom of the third, and the Rebels scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth; Hames blasted a solo homer, Isaiah French drove in a run while reaching on an error, Sam Young did the same while batting in three and Brady Orr finished the side with an RBI single.
“Really, really proud of (Dockery),” Sullivan said. “He came out last night and had a tough first inning and then showed up tonight and just did a great job (on the mound). They didn’t have an answer on him at all, but we just couldn’t close the door. It’s one of those deals.”
“Proud of my guys and hate to see it end, but you get in the loser’s bracket in this tournament, it’s really hard to claw your way out,” he added. “We knew it was going to be an uphill battle. Just didn’t finish it out tonight … I’m just going to go out there, love on my seniors a little bit and just enjoy being with the guys one last time. There’s not much you do say at the end of the season.
“We had a great, great season. This doesn’t diminish it whatsoever.”
Heritage will face No. 3 Farragut at 10 a.m. today, hoping to keep that spark alive another day.
“You’re down 7-0 in the seventh inning, you’re getting no-hit, and you come back and win 9-7, anything can happen in this game,” Bennett said. “So we’re just going to come out and play the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.