Offense comes and goes but defense never wavers.
It is a simple message that Heritage coach Rick Howard recites to his team endlessly, and on Friday he was proven right.
The Lady Mountaineers were not crisp offensively, but it hardly mattered. Heritage swarmed William Blount for four quarters en route to a 49-33 victory to open District 4-4A play inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
"That's what I preach every day and that's why we do the same drills every day," Howard told The Daily Times. "They get sick of them, but I tell them, 'This is going to win games when you aren't scoring.'"
Heritage (9-2, 1-0 District 4-4A) started slow, trailing 12-9 at the end of the first period, but it quickly flipped the game in its favor with 10 unanswered points to open the second quarter.
Senior KJ Lasorsa, who finished with a team-high 10 points, scored the first five points of the run, and the Lady Mountaineer defense took over from there, limiting William Blount (7-3, 0-1) to two points in the period.
Heritage's defensive intensity and dominance on the boards led to the game-altering quarter, but a sophomore Chloe Russell picking up a second foul early in the middle of the Lady Mountaineers' run played a part as well.
"That's tough, and it's something that we've talked about," William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. "We have to have her on the floor. You don't want to take her aggressiveness away, but you have to figure out a way to have her playing as hard as she's playing and also have her be smart about it.
"When she goes to the bench, especially early in games like that, it's an uphill climb."
With Russell on the bench, senior guard McKenna Myers was the only reliable scoring option on the floor for the Lady Governors, and the Lady Mountaineers prevented her from getting easy looks as they switched on every screen and utilized their defensive versatility with every player on the floor.
Myers finished with a game-high 16 points, but eight of those came in the first quarter.
"I thought we did a good job on her," Howard said. "Even our four and five can guard a guard. We don't really have any big girls, but they are all pretty athletic and strong, and they can move and play defense."
Heritage entered halftime with a seven-point lead and continued to stretch it out after the intermission, limiting William Blount to 19 second-half points.
It is the seventh time the Lady Mountaineers have held an opponent under 40 points through their first 11 games, and they will attempt to add to that trend when they host Grace Christian - Knoxville at 1 p.m. Monday on the opening day of the Heritage Christmas Tournament.
William Blount will attempt to get back on track against Campbell County at 4:30 p.m. today in its first of three games at the Anderson County Christmas Tournament.
"I think it's important to make sure that we don't let this game cost us the next game," Kallenberg said. "One game doesn't define our season by any means. I thought we were battling our tails off in the first half. Later in the game, we had some lapses, but I do think we saw longer stretches of being locked in."
William Blount Governors 70, Heritage Mountaineers 49: Heritage knew there was the potential for its district opener to be a difficult one when it learned junior Grant Campbell and senior Chase Ridings would be unable to play because of illness.
William Blount made sure to make that a reality.
The Governors took advantage of the absences, especially Campbell's, dominating the paint and the glass to cruise to a victory over its county rival.
"I thought (Campbell's absence) definitely helped us in the rebounding battle, but give Heritage credit," William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. "They had their sub post, Colby Smith, come in, and I thought he played extremely well for them.
"Obviously, we were able to score on the interior. Matthew Clemmer was able score down there, and I was really proud of the way we attacked the rim early."
Clemmer outscored Heritage (5-6, 0-1 District 4-4A) in the opening quarter, tallying nine points to help William Blount (7-2, 1-0) jump out to a 16-7 lead. That advantage stretched to 37-19 at halftime.
Windle, however, became less pleased with the Governors performance as the minutes ticked away in the second half, feeling as if they did not keep the same intensity throughout.
"I think that's a lack of leadership on my part and also our team," Windle said. "We have to be more willing to play to the standard that we require, not get up 20, or whatever, and put it in cruise control. That should never be a thought. We should play hard every minute on the floor, no matter what.
"That's what it takes, and that's what we require. I was a little disappointed that we did not do that at times tonight."
Senior Cole Gibson and junior Braden Mayfield also scored in double figures for William Blount, posting 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Heritage struggled without Campbell and Ridings, but Smith attempted to fill the void by scoring a team-high 16 points while Theo Curling added 10.
"It's an opportunity for other guys to step up and play," Heritage coach Brad Flatford said. "That's what we've talked about the past two games we've had this happen. I thought Colby did that coming off the bench. I thought he came in and gave us a big spark on both ends of the floor."
Flatford hopes Campbell and Ridings will be back when the Mountaineers host Grace Christian - Knoxville at 2:30 p.m. on the opening day of the Heritage Christmas Tournament.
"(William Blount) has a good team," Flatford said. "They're 7-2, and that's not by accident. They do some good things, they run some good offense, they have good size, they're athletic, they shoot the ball well and they rebound it well. It's a hard matchup for us, especially not having Grant and Chase.
"I've coached over 20-something years, and I can't remember ever having a week like this and losing so many guys because of illness. This was a first for me."
