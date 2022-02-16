Heritage girls basketball coach Rick Howard used a timeout in the first half to emphasize to his team what was at stake.
The No. 3 seed Lady Mountaineers were off to a slow start against No. 6 Hardin Valley, a team they had beaten twice in the regular season, in the District 4-4A tournament on Wednesday. A third win over the Lady Hawks would lock up a Region 2-4A berth, but a loss would end their season.
Heritage made it clear out that it wanted to keep its season alive and used a 10-0 run to down Hardin Valley, 54-29, inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
“I thought we came out real sluggish,” Howard told The Daily Times. “That happens when you play a team you beat twice and you beat them pretty good, but we called a timeout and got a little talk and we responded. I just said that we aren’t playing with any enthusiasm and I said that this is a tournament. You don’t win this, you go home and that it was time to kick it up.
“After that, we played a lot better defense and we started scoring with some kids shooting the ball that haven’t been and they were hitting them, so that was big.”
The Lady Mountaineers (22-7) led in a defensive struggle early at 6-2, but the Lady Hawks (10-12) pulled within two late in the first quarter before KJ Lasorsa knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to help kickstart a strong opening to the second quarter.
Heritage upped its lead to 10 following a Jay Coker and-one. A few possessions later, Carsyn Swaney put back her own missed free throw to give the Lady Mountaineers a 21-7 advantage, but Hardin Valley answered with a 7-3 run, leading to Howard’s timeout.
Swaney came out of the short break with a 3-pointer and Coker hit a pair of free throws to put Heritage back up by double digits and the Lady Hawks never made a serious threat again as the Lady Mountaineers led by 13 at halftime and outscored them 14-6 in the third quarter.
Both Swaney and Coker starred on the offensive end, finishing with 12 and 11 points, respectively. For Coker, it was her second-straight game scoring double figures after turning in a double-double against Seymour last week.
“(Coker) is starting to get in her groove,” Howard said. “She’s coming around and getting more confident. She’s just really strong, especially for a sophomore, she’s a strong kid and she powers the ball up and that’s what we’ve been missing.”
Inside, the Lady Mountaineers managed to win the boards, too. Mollee French and Hallee Waters, the senior tandem combined for 10 rebounds, helping add to the type of complete performance Howard prefers.
“Mollee French and Halle Waters did a good job on the boards,” Howard said. “If we can keep getting all of them contributing, we have a chance.”
Heritage next turns its attention to No. 2-seed Farragut (22-6), who it dropped two games against during the season by less than 10 points in both meetings. The Lady Mountaineers and Lady Admirals square off on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“The Farragut game is really, really big,” Howard said. “We need to get that game to get into the (district) championship. We played them close twice, we’ve just got to find a way to get over the hump. They’re a good ball club but if we can pull something out here at home, that’d really help us.”
