The Heritage volleyball team got one final lesson before the District 4-AAA Tournament.
Heritage made quick work of Seymour in the opening set of its 25-9, 25-19, 25-7 victory Tuesday before letting its foot off the gas.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 9-4 lead in the second set, forcing Heritage coach Jason Keeble to call a timeout.
“Sometimes you lose focus, but my challenge to them was to take care of our side of the net all the time because we can’t have moments like that in the district tournament,” Keeble told The Daily Times. “With volleyball being the biggest momentum sport that I’ve been a part of, it just takes one mental lapse to let any team back in it.”
A run of 10 straight points moments later gave the Lady Mountaineers (21-6) an 18-12 lead, and then they responded to another Lady Eagles spurt that tied it at 18 by scoring seven of the the last eight points to close out the set.
Heritage returned to its dominance in the next set to cap its regular season with a sweep inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
“We didn’t hit panic mode,” Keeble said. “We told them to refocus and they responded. That’s the sign of a good team and good senior leadership.”
The victory provided Haley Harnichar, Aubrey Pierce, Melanie Morris and Brooklynne Carter another reason to celebrate on their Senior Night.
Harnichar tallied four kills and a block while Morris posted six digs against Seymour (22-12). Carter logged four aces and 20 service points. Pierce registered a team-high 26 assists.
The quartet enters the postseason having helped Heritage amass 96 wins over the course of their careers.
“Anytime you put together back-to-back-to-back-to-back 20-win seasons, especially in the district we’re in and some of the tournaments we play in, it’s a testament to them and the way they work hard in practice,” Keeble said.
The Lady Mountaineers can now turn their attention to the opening round of the district tournament, where it will play No. 7-seed Lenoir City at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Hardin Valley Academy.
Heritage is a favorite to advance to the Region 2-AAA tournament given it has only dropped one set to a district opponent outside of its loss to back-to-back district champion Maryville.
However, that means nothing in the postseason, and the message Keeble preached was a reminder of that.
“There are two things I’ve kind of hit on,” Keeble said. “One is to do your job. It’s not personal if you get taken out, I just need somebody to get in there and do their job. We have a lot of talented kids on this team, even on the bench, that may be able to be that Band-Aid and give us a spark. Then, they need to play like it’s their last game. I know we play a double elimination tournament, but if we go into every game thinking it’s going to be our last day then hopefully we’ll be prepared for whatever for opponent we’re playing.”
Heritage knows there will be situations like its second set against Seymour that arise next week. The belief is it will handle those moments in the same manner, and its senior group is a big reason why.
“It gives you a little bit of confidence in tight games,” Keeble said. “It’s going to be hard. We’re going to be in 20-20 ballgames, and you either win rise to the challenge or you get scared. Those four seniors hopefully will be calm and take care of those last five points when we do get in those situations.”
