The Heritage defense seemed to have settled in on Maryville's second drive of the first half when the Mountaineers forced a fourth down on the Rebels' side of the field.
It was a strong response after giving up an 80-yard Noah Vaughn touchdown on the first play from scrimmage on Maryville's opening drive, but the Rebels managed to pick up three yards on fourth-and-1 to move the chains. Seven plays later, the Mountaineers were unable to stop another fourth-down conversion, giving up a 34-yard touchdown to put Heritage in a 14-0 hole in the first quarter.
Opportunities like that were few and far between for Heritage (0-1) in first-year coach Joe Osovet's debut at Jim Renfro Field on Thursday as the Rebels (1-0) emphatically racked up 492 total yards in a 45-7 season-opening rout.
"We didn't fit it very well (on defense)," Osovet told The Daily Times. "On the first play, our defense was misaligned and that cost us. Football is all about the execution level and we didn't fit it on defense a couple of times and (Maryville) took advantage of it."
Maryville was able to score on four of its first five drives, taking a commanding 35-0 lead midway through the second half.
Quarterback Matthew Clemmer was 16-of-24 passing for 259 yards and four touchdowns before backup Casey Cobble played the entirety of the second half with similar success through the air (two completions for 35 yards).
The Mountaineers had few answers, even as Clemmer picked them apart with short passes out of the backfield. His first two touchdown throws ate up a combined 114 yards.
On the ground, Maryville's leading rushers in Vaughn picked up 61 yards, but the Rebels' run game was certainly efficient, tallying nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns.
"We've got to do a better job of fitting the ball on our run defense," Osovet said. "Maryville threw a quick screen out that we didn't fit it right. I told the guys in (the locker room), it's all about execution for 48 minutes, a team has to come out and execute and we didn't do a very good job of that tonight. Hats off to Maryville. They're a hell of a team and they're going to make you pay if you don't get the things done that you need to get done from an execution standpoint on both sides of the football. We've got to do a better job on our part."
Despite a lackluster start to the season, Osovet emphasized putting the Maryville performance behind his team quickly as it turns it focus to their home opener against Campbell County at Jack Renfro Stadium next Friday at 7 p.m.
The Mountaineers lost to the Cougars on the road last season, 42-7.
"Going forward, we're going to turn the page," Osovet said. "We're going to flush this game tomorrow and we're going to start getting ready for Campbell County."
