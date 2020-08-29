The Heritage football team was not able to string together a winning streak in its opening two games, but that doesn’t mean the program isn’t leaps and bounds ahead of where it was last year.
That’s in large part thanks to its defense, which shined at numerous points in the Mountaineers’ 21-14 loss to Sevier County.
Next up is Bradley Central (1-1) — Heritage’s first Region 2-6A test of the season.
“We’re going after our first 6A region win, and what we did tonight was not enough,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said Friday. “But we saw there were guys who got better from last week to now — better effort, better everything.”
Heritage (1-1) held Sevier County (2-0) to 21 points after surrendering 61 to the Smoky Bears last year. On six occasions Friday, the Mountaineers came up with a stop when Sevier County got within 30 yards of their end zone. Twice, the Smoky Bears walked away empty-handed after getting within nine yards of scoring.
In one of those two instances, Heritage forced and recovered a fumble at its own 3 to keep Sevier County off the board in the first quarter.
However, the Smoky Bears’ defense also proved to be a force to be reckoned with, and four Heritage turnovers allowed Sevier County to build a 21-0 lead.
With a three-score advantage in the final minute of the third quarter, Sevier County looked poised to pull the game out of reach on fourth-and-one at the Heritage 8. But the Mountaineers made the stop to take over on downs, and they wound up scoring on their next two drives to make it a seven-point game with 1:33 left.
It was too little, too late. That doesn’t eliminate the fact that Heritage’s defense gave the Mountaineers a chance.
Sevier County is a team that likes to throw the ball, and Hammontree expected defensive ends Jaden Jones and Ethan Golder to play a crucial role in making that a challenge.
They did just that coming off the edge. Jones won Defensive Player of the Night honors from his team despite battling cramps throughout the entire game.
“They have made a big difference in what we’re doing,” Hammontree said of Golder and Jones. “If we can keep them in shape and ready to make all those run-down plays, they’re going to be special.”
Cornerbacks Spencer Williams and Justice Breazeale also broke up some big passes by Sevier County quarterback Collin Shannon, who threw for four touchdowns against the Mountaineers in 2019.
Williams came up big on the Smoky Bears’ opening drive. With Sevier County threatening to score from the Heritage 25, Harley Morgan pressured Shannon into an incomplete pass before Williams broke up another on fourth down to keep the Smoky Bears off the board.
Hammontree also credited the interior line, including Nick Bryant, with making a play when it mattered most.
“Linebackers Chris Finley and Harley Morgan did a great job inside in the box all night,” Hammontree said. “Now that we’ve developed enough of a, ‘We’re not quitting,’ mentality, maybe when we start our region schedule next week, that will carry over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.