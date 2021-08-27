LAFOLLETTE — Wesley Deck broke free of a would-be sack, looked downfield and heaved the ball up to Chase Ridings in the end zone.
The score on fourth-and-17 put Heritage up, 7-0, on Campbell County, but it would be one of the few times on the night that Deck was able to escape the Cougars’ pressure.
Campbell County’s defensive line lived in the Mountaineers’ backfield while special teams miscues led to two Heritage turnovers and the Cougars offense racked up nearly 400 total yards en route to a 42-7 win Friday at L. Hope Dossett Stadium.
“We’re not tough enough to continue success without losing our focus,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree told The Daily Times. “We have a little bit of success and we’re so excited about the success sometimes that we forget to do the next item. As the next item builds, then the frustration sets back in about the inability to do those things.”
Heritage (0-2) found success early, starting with the opening kickoff that was returned 55 yards by Ryan Butler to set the Mountaineers up in Campbell County territory on their first drive.
Deck completed a third-down pass to Ridings to extend the drive before finding him again on fourth down to give Heritage an early lead, but after the Cougars (2-0) answered quickly with a 51-yard scoring drive that ended with a Hunter White 12-yard touchdown pass to Devon Jones to tie the game at 7-7, the Mountaineers could do little to recapture their early momentum.
Hammontree adjusted Heritage’s offense during the week and it appeared to work on the game’s opening drive, but an injury to starting running back Cayleb O’Conner early in the game forced the coaching staff to make a change.
“We actually changed our offense to a two-back set, a counter trap to try and get people moving in one direction than the other,” Hammontree said. “It only works when the five offensive linemen can block three people, so (Campbell County) did a really good job making an adjustment.
“Early in the game we lost our starting running back and then we had to go to our No. 2 running back (Chris Finley) who is also our starting linebacker.”
Campbell County scored early in the second quarter to take its first lead, then again on a C.J. Allen run to pull ahead, 21-7.
In the waning minutes of the first half, Heritage was able to put together a drive that brought it inside the Cougars’ 15-yard line, but the Mountaineers couldn’t get any further as Deck’s last-second heave to the end zone was intercepted.
The first drive of the second half saw Campbell County move the ball to the 12-yard line, but a botched snap put the ball on the ground and it was recovered by the Mountaineers.
Heritage was unable to capitalize, and another punt back to the Cougars preceded a 48-yard touchdown drive, paid off by a White pass to Mason Shanks to extend their lead to 28-7.
Campbell County’s ability to score quickly was something Hammontree was expecting, particularly with its speedy receivers.
The Mountaineers gave up 213 yards and four touchdowns through the air and another 124 yards on the ground.
“We were concerned about the fact that our corners couldn’t get off the blocks on the edges,” Hammontree said. “We did know that they were going to throw those screens and throw the fast routes. We prepared the best that we could for that but we just couldn’t match the speed.”
But it was up front that proved to be Heritage’s biggest weakness and limited the Mountaineers offense outside of a few first half drives, as Deck was sacked three times and the Cougars defense accounted for four tackles-for-loss.
It not only stalled the run game, where Heritage tallied just 47 yards, but didn’t help the throwing game, as Deck completed just six of 17 passes for 62 yards.
“We did not protect (Deck) enough early in the game so that he could build some confidence on reading a couple of routes,” Hammontree said. “We were trying to throw some underneath and stretch them every once in a while and hit a guy on the seam. We did throw a couple of deep balls that were pretty good, but we didn’t fight for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.