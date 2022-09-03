Wesley Deck had plenty of reason to be cocky after Heritage’s 45-21 win over Cocke County on Friday, the Mountaineers’ first victory since Sept. 25, 2020.
The junior quarterback threw for four touchdowns and ran for another, accounting for every offensive touchdown for Heritage (1-2, 1-0 Region 2-5A), but he was quick to acknowledge his peers on the other side of the ball.
“(The win) is not just on me. It’s on them, too,” Deck told The Daily Times.
After allowing 21 points to Cocke County (1-2, 0-1) in the first half, Heritage buckled down, shutting out the Fighting Cocks across the final two quarters. It was by far the lowest point total the Mountaineers have allowed in three games this season; they gave up 45 to Maryville in Week 1 and 46 to Campbell County in Week 2.
The Mountaineers forced five total turnovers, including two interceptions in the second half. Zander Melton snagged a pass by Baylor Baxter, running it back from past midfield for a pick-six, and Chris Finley picked off a pass by backup quarterback Ethan Fine on Cocke County’s second-to-last possession.
Though Baxter would often extend plays with his legs, evading Heritage’s pass rush, the Mountaineers’ defensive backs stayed in position, leading to the three interceptions the Fighting Cocks threw.
It was all by design for the Mountaineers, as the coaching staff stressed producing turnovers ahead of Friday’s matchup.
“We talked about creating turnovers,” Heritage coach Joe Osovet said. “We did a bunch of turnover circuits during the week. We preach about it every week about winning the turnover ratio.”
Osovet is known as an offensive guru, adept at crafting explosive offenses designed to out-pace opponents, but he was just as impressed with his defense’s work against a team the Mountaineers suffered a close loss to last season.
“I think we were something like plus-3 or plus-4 tonight in turnover,” Osovet said. “So when you preach that and it comes to fruition, you win football games by creating explosive (plays) and getting turnovers, and we were able to do that tonight.”
After a first half in which neither team was able to pull away, Heritage entered the locker room ahead by just a single touchdown, 28-21. With its offense clicking, it needed its defense to deliver in the second half, and it did.
The Mountaineers built off a first-half performance in which they recovered two fumbles by the Fighting Cocks.
Even when Cocke County tried to catch Heritage off-guard early in the fourth quarter, running a trick play in which wide receiver Lakkin France attempted a pass, the Mountaineers stayed taut, forcing an incompletion.
The defensive effort was especially impressive considering Heritage allowed seven touchdowns through the air to Campbell County in its 46-28 loss the previous week.
The Mountaineers combined a much-improved defensive effort with an ever-growing offensive attack to find the success they’ve been looking for.
What Heritage’s defensive unit did against Cocke County led to not only a long-awaited win, but also a happy quarterback.
“It was great,” Deck said. “Last week, they didn’t show what we could do, but this week, they showed out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.