LENOIR CITY — Lenoir City threw for minus-3 yards against Heritage on Friday night. It was far more than enough as the Panthers ran past Heritage for a 38-21 win.
Lenoir City’s rushing attack dominated the game. The Panthers totaled 531 rushing yards on over 11 yards per carry. Lenoir City found the end zone on the ground more times than it attempted a pass in the Homecoming win.
“Didn’t fit it right,” Heritage coach Joe Osovet said on Heritage’s run defense struggles. “Didn’t fit the edge. Didn’t set the edge all night.”
Lenoir City jumped out to a 14-0 lead thanks to Tristan Carino 79-yard run and a Keller Cooper 38-yard run.
Heritage got itself back in the game with a 10-play, 56-yard touchdown drive late in the second quarter. Quarterback Wesley Deck found success on the ground on the drive, running five times for 27 yards including a 5-yard touchdown scamper on third-and-goal.
Besides Deck’s success on the ground — 11 carries for 43 yards — Heritage found no running room. The Mountaineers’ ball carriers totaled just four rushing yards on the evening.
“I don’t know if it was offensive line wise or schematics,” Osovet said. “I would have to look at the film to see that. We got to a situation too where we couldn’t run the football — we’re playing from behind. You have to throw the football when you’re doing that.”
Heritage punted the ball back to Lenoir City with 16 seconds left in the half and looked poised to receive the second half’s opening kick off down by a touchdown. Instead, Cooper broke off a 59-yard run on the half’s final play.
A questionable horse collar penalty moved a challenged Lenoir City kicking team 11 yards closer and Leo Gonzales extended the Panthers’ lead to 17-7 with a 27-yard field goal.
“I didn’t think it was a horse collar,” Osovet said. “I thought he grabbed him by the shoulder. I thought the referee was out of position to make the call. I thought it was a horrible call to be honest with you, but that’s what happens though. They should have never gotten down there. We should have fit the play right.”
The call proved critical. Heritage turned in its best drive of the game coming out of halftime but still found itself down following Wesley Deck’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Zak Davidson.
It took Lenoir City just three plays to go 90 yards and extend its lead back to two possessions. Heritage spent the rest of the evening playing from behind and trying to catch up.
That was especially problematic against Lenoir City’s unique offense. The Panthers ran heavy sets out of the shotgun all game, rarely playing a receiver. Lenoir City ran the ball nearly every play and bled clock.
“(Their offense) takes away possessions,” Osovet said. “Limits your possessions. We didn’t do anything with our possessions on offense. Eats the clock. We didn’t do a good job of what we needed to do with execution in regards to stopping the run.”
The loss pushes Heritage to 4-5 with one game remaining in the regular season. Heritage can punch its ticket to the playoffs with a win over Knox Halls on Oct.28.
“Win the game,” Osovet said. “Get in the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.