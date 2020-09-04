White numbers on white jerseys made it virtually impossible for press box spotters to accurately identify which running back was carrying the football for Bradley Central, but with the way the Bears’ offensive line dominated, it didn’t matter much.
Bradley Central dominated the line of scrimmage to take a 42-7 road win over Heritage Friday night.
“They were more physical and stronger than we were, and that just keeps pushing the envelope,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said.
“You think ‘Hey, we just need three yards, it’s not that big of a deal,’ but it is a big deal when the line of scrimmage is backing up on you, and you can’t get the ball off because of their pressure on the edge.”
The Mountaineers (1-2, 0-1 Region 2-6A) challenged on several possessions but were turned down three times on failed fourth-down conversions and suffered two turnovers, while Bradley Central (2-1, 1-0) didn’t give the ball up once.
The first fourth down failure came on the opening drive. After a nice return by up-back Harley Morgan off a pooch kick set up Heritage at their 41-yard line, the Mountaineers had an incomplete pass give Bradley Central the ball right at midfield.
Behind the hard running of Jackson Wilson, who finished with three touchdowns and 98 yards on 17 attempts, the Bears took advantage of the short field and scored seven plays later on a two-yard Wilson blast.
Bradley Central scored again after a Heritage three-and-out, this time through the air. Junior quarterback Aiden McCleary (11 of 16, 236 yards) found Kannon Hall downfield for a 37-yard scoring strike.
Heritage put together a nice drive to answer, marching 75 yards in 10 plays and scoring early in the second quarter on a one-yard pass from Zach Hollman to Jaden Jones.
The highlight of that drive came when senior wide receiver Tyler Napier leapt high near the Heritage bench and reeled in Hollman’s toss, keeping possession after a jarring hit twisted him around as he tumbled out of bounds.
Napier added 21 yards on a slant route on the next play. After a strong effort netted eight yards for Daniel Foxx, Hollman and Jones connected for the lone Heritage score.
Central combined runs from Wilson and Javin Burke to score on am eight-play, 92-yard drive midway through the second period, then scored as the clock hit zero to end the half for a Heritage morale killer.
Hollman was intercepted at the Bradley Central 28 with just 42 seconds on the clock, but a 55-yard completion moved the ball quickly to the Heritage 14-yard line. The Mountaineers held for three downs but McCleary found Kannon Hall on a quick slant as the horn sounded.
Bradley Central opened the second half with another score to go up 35-7. Heritage kept threatening but saw its next two drives end in the red-zone with failed fourth-down conversions.
After the Bears’ score, Heritage moved from its 40 to the Bradley Central 15 but gained only three of six yards needed with a Hollman keeper.
After forcing a rare Bradley Central three-and-out on the next possession, Heritage moved again on a mix of short passes and runs, but stalled after getting a first down on the Central 22. A false start, one of eight penalties, pushed the Mountaineers back. One pass completion netted only ten yards, and two incompletions sandwiched a zero-gain rush.
Bradley Central then rammed the ball down the field with a 12-play drive consuming over five minutes of play, pushing the score to 42-7 and starting the mercy clock for the last five minutes of the game.
“We didn’t play poorly, we didn’t make a lot of bad decisions, but they just beat us up front,” Hammontree said. “(Bradley Central) really has some speed. That’s something that, no matter how much we practice, there’s no way to visually put that together in a player’s eyes. With their speed and quickness at that point, we were outdone.”
Hammontree gave his players 30 minutes to get over the loss, challenging the Mountaineers to quickly regroup to prepare for the Battle of the Bell next week against William Blount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.