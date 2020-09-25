For Heritage football coach Tim Hammontree, winning Friday felt exactly how he thought it would.
“It feels like we had a great day at work, and we got paid,” Hammontree said. “Last week, we worked overtime, and we didn’t get paid.”
The Mountaineers entered their tri-county rivalry game against Seymour having lost three of their last four games by one-score margins, including an overtime loss to Cleveland last week.
Heritage’s hunger for a different outcome showed in its 29-7 victory over visiting Seymour at the Mountaineers’ Lillard Stadium.
Heritage quarterback Zach Hollman completed nine of 15 passes for almost 200 yards and three touchdowns. Spencer Williams made a 44-yard touchdown catch and added 75-yard kick return for a score.
“We knew coming in they were going to try and load the box, so our strength had to be passing,” Hollman said. “We’ve come out of two really tough losses. Just to build on that each week and come together today and finally get one, that’s what we’re looking for.”
Seymour (0-6) is still looking for its first win. The injury-plagued Eagles were forced to compete without quarterback Tristan Cain, out with an ankle injury.
“Getting that continuity through practice was a little off because of all the guys we had missing,” Seymour coach Scott Branton said. “So we’re trying to fight through that. Our biggest thing is confidence. We let one bad thing kind of snowball.”
Heritage (2-4) entered halftime ahead 7-0 after the Mountaineers blocked a punt to begin its second drive of the game from the Seymour 28-yard line. Hollman and Jaden Jones made sure the Mountaineers didn’t walk away empty handed when they connected on an 8-yard touchdown pass to put Heritage on the board with 6:24 left in the quarter.
In the first half, the Mountaineers defense allowed the Eagles 30 yards, but Seymour also made two big stops in its own red zone to stay within a score entering halftime.
“We’ll do some good things on offense and defense, and then we’ll do something that puts us way behind,” Branton said. “We’ve got to get better at finishing things.”
Four minutes into the third quarter, Eagles quarterback Eli Funck and Liam Luttrell connected for a 25-yard touchdown to tie the rivalry.
Williams evidently wasn’t fazed by the momentum change. He returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to the end zone to give Heritage the lead for good.
“At the end of the game, I walked up to Spencer and told him that he single-handedly changed the game and that I was proud of him for it,” Hollman said. “When he returned that kick, that just sparked everything, and we were good to go.”
Hollman and Williams weren’t done. On the opening play of the fourth quarter, Hollman found Williams again for a 44-yard score. A bobbled snap on the extra-point attempt forced Spencer to pick up the ball and throw it into the end zone. The pass was deflected, but Jones still managed to get underneath it for the two-point conversion to put Heritage ahead 22-7 with 11:52 left.
The Mountaineers drove to the Seymour 4 on the their next possession before a fumble — recovered by Heritage’s Triston Hurst — backed them up to the 12. Heritage’s 29-yard field goal attempt bounced off the crossbar, giving the Eagles the ball — along with a chance — with 5:22 left.
The Eagles couldn’t capitalize. Mountaineer Justice Breazeale broke up a pass on third down before Ethan Golder came up with a big sack that forced Seymour to turn the ball over on downs at its own 36.
With two minutes remaining, Hollman and Jordan Taylor capped the ensuing drive with a 31-yard touchdown through the air. Taylor caught the ball in the middle of the field before breaking a tackle on his way to the end zone.
“He’s been doing those things in practice, but he hasn’t been able to pull it off in a game,” Hammontree said of Taylor. “We expect for him to do even better next week.”
Heritage has had plenty of experience losing games in heart-breaking fashion — having suffered seven-point losses to Sevier County, WB and Cleveland. But Hollman certainly wasn’t staring at the clock, willing it to reach zero for fear of a similar outcome.
“I wanted to put more points up — I feel like we left more out there,” Hollman said. “This is absolutely everything to us. We knew we were good enough to compete with anybody, and we finally beat somebody the way we knew we could. That’s what we needed.”
