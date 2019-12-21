Winning championships is always a nice thing.
Doing so at home, Heritage’s Lexi Patty said, is even better.
That’s exactly what the Lady Mountaineers did Saturday. Heritage downed Summertown, 58-47, in the championship game of the Heritage Christmas Classic for its third straight tournament title.
Patty led Heritage (12-1) past the Eagles (7-3) with 22 points to earn tournament MVP honors.
“It means a lot,” Patty said of the victory. “Our chemistry is so good. We can all read each other. We know what each other is going to do, for the most part.”
Heritage took the lead for good late in the first quarter when a Katlin Burger basket put the Lady Mountaineers ahead 10-8.
Trailing 12-8 entering the second quarter, Summertown hit a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to one. It was as close as the Eagles got to closing the gap as Heritage’s Lauron Veritek matched that 3 moments later to kick off a 15-2 run.
Heritage coach Rick Howard credited Heritage’s pressure defense with keeping Summertown quiet in the first half.
“We kept running with the ball, and I thought we got them a little tired,” Howard said. “We took advantage of our speed. I thought we were quicker and more athletic. We slowed down there in the second half and let them come back a little bit.”
The Lady Mountaineers built a 29-16 halftime lead, but Summertown didn’t go away quietly. The Eagles opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to make it a 10-point game. It was at that point Patty stepped up with four timely buckets to stave off Summertown.
“Sometimes, it hits me in the head — ‘Lexi, you have to shoot, you have to try to score,” Patty said. “Sometimes, Katlin (Burger) is defended, and we can’t get the ball to our posts and other guards aren’t open, so I just have to kind of take over a little bit and lead the team.”
After another Summertown 3 cut the deficit to 37-26 halfway through the quarter, Patty responded with five quick points, including a 3-pointer of her own.
The Eagles never sustained enough momentum to get closer than nine points.
“Lexi was clutch,” Howard said. “She does little things even when she’s not scoring but, tonight, she hit some big, big buckets, and that’s was why she was named MVP.”
Patty was limited to six points in Heritage’s 66-40 win over Johnson Central on Friday. She compensated for that with 11 rebounds and seven assists in that game.
Joining Patty in double-digit scoring against Summertown was Burger (13 points) and Emma Harig (10 points).
“I think we’re a little more balanced and a little more athletic,” Howard said of the Lady Mountaineers this season. “The chemistry is a little better as far as moving the ball. They don’t care who scores and who doesn’t. They just want to win, and that’s a big thing. ...
“I just love my team. They play hard for me and, as long as they can keep putting up with me, I’m going to keep loving them.”
Heritage enters the Christmas break on a roll two weeks removed from notching a big District 4-AAA win over Maryville.
Burger said the Lady Mountaineers have the potential to go to state.
“It puts another one in the book, boosts our confidence and makes us feel like we’re one step closer,” Burger said of Saturday’s win. “But we’ve got to focus on the rest of the hard season after Christmas break.”
Gallilean Christian Academy boys 77, Heritage 69:The seventh-place game was back and forth for most of the game, but the visitors from Liberty, Ky., pulled away late.
Heritage entered the fourth quarter with a 51-50 edge. After exchanging baskets, Gallilean Christian kicked off a 17-6 run that put it on top for good.
Tate Daniels led the Mountaineers with 26 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Daniels hit one at the end of the second quarter, just before the buzzer, that gave Heritage a 40-34 halftime lead.
The loss is the Mountaineers’ sixth straight. They haven’t won since defeating Farragut, 72-65, on Dec. 10.
