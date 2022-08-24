Heritage coach Joe Osovet has spent the past two weeks discussing his desire to get the Mountaineers to the level of Alcoa and Maryville after lining up against each of them in the Blount County Jamboree and the opening week of the regular season, respectively.
The first step in that journey is picking up a win, something the program was unable to do last season. It was unrealistic to expect that victory to come against the Rebels a week ago, but the Mountaineers find themselves in position to grab one when they host Campbell County at 7 p.m. Friday on Jack Renfro Field.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say we’re back to playing people who are more relatable to what we have from a talent-level standpoint, but if you want to take the program to where we want to take it, I think playing Alcoa and playing Maryville is a great measuring stick,” Osovet told The Daily Times. “With that said, it does feel good to have our kids come back and play a team that we have a shot against because it’s a level playing field.”
Campbell County (0-1) is also searching for its first win of the season after suffering a 35-21 loss to Chattanooga Central last week. A better defensive effort, especially from the secondary, will be necessary if Heritage (0-1) wants to keep the Cougars waiting.
The Mountaineers allowed Maryville senior quarterback Matthew Clemmer to complete 16 of his 24 passes for 259 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of 34-yard strikes and an 80-yard score.
Campbell County sophomore quarterback Landen Hensley accounted for the majority of the Cougars offense versus Chattanooga Central, going 23-for-35 for 260 yards and two touchdowns.
“We had some lapses on defense (against Maryville) either by formation or because we didn’t fit the football right,” Osovet said. “The thing I’ve really liked about our kids this week is they’ve been resilient. There was no hanging their head or putting their tail between their legs. We had the best practice since I’ve been here (on Tuesday), so hopefully there is carry over to the game Friday night.”
Heritage hopes to limit Hensley while also providing some help for its own signal caller, junior Wesley Deck.
The Mountaineers mustered 30 rushing yards on 18 carries against Maryville, handicapping the run-pass options that the Bolt offense is predicated on. Deck completed 12 of his 22 passes for 154 yards and rushed for the only touchdown Heritage scored.
“This offense is built around tempo, but we weren’t able to get into rhythm last week,” Osovet said. “People cannot stop the run with light boxes. If they do, your offense is somewhat dead. For us to be successful, we have to be able to run the football successfully and get people in post-safety defense, and that will allow us to take our shots and get to those explosive plays.”
The opening week of the season went as expected for Heritage, but they are ready to prove that the program is in a different space than where it was a year when it suffered a 42-7 loss to Campbell County in Jacksboro.
“I want it for these guys,” Osovet said. “They’ve worked their butts off the past six months, and I want them to taste success because once we do, it will exude confidence within this program.”
