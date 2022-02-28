KNOXVILLE — As Heritage’s seniors left the court Monday at Bearden High School, the final game of their careers now behind them, they had plenty to be proud of.
The Lady Mountaineers had just fallen to the Lady Bulldogs, 66-46, in the Region 2-4A tournament semifinals, but the loss capped off an admirable season in which they won 24 games, due in large part to the hard work and dedication of their blue-collar senior class.
“I think that’s just a tremendous attribute to this senior class, how hard they worked,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “Like I just told them, ‘We weren’t ate up with any star senior basketball players.’ Good ones and just such hard-working and hard-nosed kids that never gave up. We have some good young ones, too.
“I think our seniors got those young ones, led them and taught them the ropes, (said), ‘Hey, you just can’t score. You’ve got to play defense for Coach Howard,’ and they did.”
The Lady Mountaineers (24-9) proved their dedication throughout the semifinal bout, battling the Lady Bulldogs (31-3), one of the state’s best teams, for a full four quarters. Carsyn Swaney scored the game’s first points, and Bearden’s lead was still single digits by halftime.
Though a 15-0 Bearden run to start the third quarter essentially negated any chance of winning, Heritage kept bringing the intensity until the final buzzer sounded on both the game and its season.
“I’m as proud as can be of everybody,” Howard said. “I thought our kids played hard. (Bearden is) just a great team and they’re well-coached. It came down to making shots and we weren’t making shots. That third quarter killed us, it’s the same thing that happened at home.
“Even with that, I thought our kids put on a heck of a comeback and just showed tremendous character in the end of the third quarter, going into the fourth when we cut it to 12. If we hit a few shots in, it’s under 10.”
Swaney (10 points) led Heritage in scoring, followed by KJ Lasorsa (9). Bearden’s Jennifer Sullivan (22) was the game-high scorer.
“You just definitely didn’t want to play Bearden in this game,” Howard said. “You wanted to play somebody else, but we got stuck with it, and I thought our kids did exactly what I asked them to do tonight. They laid their heart out there, they played hard, all my seniors played hard. They just never stopped. Even on the bench, it was, ‘We’re not quitting.’ They fought.”
The Lady Mountaineers’ misfortune of playing in an incredibly tough district headlined by Bearden and Farragut was on Howard’s mind at the conclusion of their season. Farragut finished second behind Bearden in the regular season district standings, and Howard thinks both they and the Lady Bulldogs have the potential to earn a state championship berth.
“I think we’re actually a top-10 team in the state,” Howard said. “We just happen to be stuck in this district with (Bearden and Farragut).”
Despite the obstacles in their way, whether it was a win-or-go-home meeting with Bearden or their rough district slate all season, the Lady Mountaineers never stopped fighting. They can thank their hard-working seniors for that trait.
“I can’t say enough for KJ (Lasorsa),” Howard said. “She did a good job in there. Bekah (Gardner) did. Carsyn Swaney as a freshman against this competition, played unbelievable. A game like this, you just want to fight and finish at the end, and I thought we did. They pulled away at the end, but I don’t know if anybody played them as hard as we did.”
