KNOXVILLE — The first drive of Friday night’s game set the tone for what would be Heritage’s worst loss of the season.
The Mountaineers didn’t gain a single yard on the drive, and it ended with a blocked punt that set up a West touchdown.
From there, it was all West for four quarters en route to a 41-0 victory.
Down just six points in the first quarter, the game already felt out of reach for Heritage. The Mountaineers couldn’t move the ball an inch against West’s solid defensive front. On defense, Heritage couldn’t handle the speed of the Rebels.
West took a 13-0 lead in the first quarter after the Rebels marched down the field in just three plays, ending with a Marshaun Bowers 17-yard touchdown run.
The Rebels tacked on three more touchdowns in the second quarter, with one coming in the final seconds to make it 34-0 game at the half.
“We didn’t execute, we didn’t fit the ball right, we didn’t tackle, we didn’t catch the ball,” Heritage head coach Joe Osovet said. “You won’t win many football games like that.”
West tacked on another touchdown in the third quarter on a 6-play, 80-yard drive capped off by a run from Braden Lathem before putting in the backups and letting the clock wind down.
For Osovet, what he saw on the field was not a representation of his team, especially after a solid week of practice.
“Zero positives. We didn’t play well,” Osovet said. “Kudos to West, but they aren’t 41 points better than we are. They’re not.”
“If you told me after Monday’s and Tuesday’s practice that this would be a 41-0 game, I would’ve looked cross-eyed. I thought we had good preparation. We’ve been getting better every week and then we kind of took a set back here to be quite frank. I’m disappointed in that, but that’s football.”
Heritage will now have to put the loss behind them and get ready for the most important stretch of the season. The Mountaineers have a bye week next week before jumping into a season-defining stretch of games.
“We’ve got to find a way to get to four wins, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Osovet said.
Osovet and his staff will use the bye week to get his team healthy and prepare for the upcoming games.
“At this point in the season, injuries start to pile up, so it’s good the kids get a week off and get to get healthy,” Osovet said. “And it gives the coaching staff an extra week of preparation to prepare for one of the biggest games in this school’s history.”
The Mountaineers take on Sevier County in two weeks, and a win would mean their first playoff berth since 2016.
Osovet has already led Heritage to one of their best seasons in a long time in his first year, and he’s not ready to stop now.
“Nothing’s going to change,” Osovet said. “We’re going to make the corrections, flush the game and start getting ready for Sevier County. We’re going to do our due diligence and get ready to play.”
His message to his team going forward is simple: move on from the loss and get ready to win some more games.
“Turn the page, get the errors corrected and get ready for the next three weeks,” Osovet said. “And do something that this school hasn’t done in a very long time which is make the playoffs.”
