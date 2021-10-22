With just three seconds remaining and the ball on Heritage’s 33-yard line, sophomore quarterback Wesley Deck stepped back in the pocket and heaved a long pass down the left sidelines.
The ball sailed through the air, past Deck’s intended target, Chase Ridings, and into the hands of Lenoir City’s Jordan Carroll, thwarting the Mountaineers’ ninth chance to earn a win this season.
The play capped off Lenoir City’s 20-14 win over Heritage on Friday at Lillard Field.
The Mountaineers (0-9) fought the Panthers (3-6) blow-to-blow on Senior Night, making key offensive and defensive plays when it mattered. Just as they performed well on those plays, they also broke down on others, never maintaining enough consistency to ultimately find an advantage.
“As we tried and did continue some of our drives,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree told The Daily Times, “we had some situations where we’d have a player or a couple of players blow an assignment and the very next series we’d come back and perform at a higher level. Then the same thing would happen (again) out of a skill person.”
Lenoir City drove the ball to Heritage’s 1-yard line in the opening quarter, but the Mountaineers kept the Panthers out of the end zone on three plays. The ball clanged off the upright on Lenoir City’s 19-yard field goal attempt, a key moment in a scoreless first period.
After the Panthers halted a promising Mountaineers drive on fourth-and-20, they scored the game’s first points with a 12-yard touchdown pass on their ensuing drive, entering halftime ahead, 7-0.
Heritage came out of the locker room in style, using empty sets and quick screens to move the ball down the field on its first drive of the second half. After throwing on eight straight plays, Deck capped off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run. A missed PAT kept Heritage behind by a single point.
“We were scattered all over the place early in the first half,” Hammontree said. “Came back out in the second half, made the adjustments we needed to make. Went to an empty set, started throwing the ball around, doing a little bit more.”
Heritage’s defense buckled on Lenoir City’s following possession, and Panthers quarterback Brett Cortez threw his second touchdown pass, this one to Carroll for 17 yards.
It didn’t break the Mountaineers’ spirit, though. Lenoir City’s offense had the ball close to Heritage’s goal line on the first play of the fourth quarter, but junior hybrid athlete Kyle Headrick intercepted a pass and ran it back 98 yards for the pick-six.
“(Headrick) has grown up,” Hammontree said. “It just so happened that the thing that he did defensively for the first time in a while is break on a ball that he knows he can run down. What happened was a couple of bad throws in the game get you feeling like you’re able to break on some of these routes and do it.
“His confidence level went up, and when your confidence level goes up, you play better and that’s what he did.”
Deck threw to Chris Finley for the 2-point conversion, tying the game and giving Heritage renewed hope to still claim its first win of the season.
It wasn’t to be. The Panthers took possession after Kamron Moats was stopped just short on a fourth-and-5 catch from Heritage’s 36-yard line, but punted themselves, giving the Mountaineers the ball back at their own 3-yard line with a minute and four seconds remaining.
Flags thrown amid a scuffle on second-and-10 at the 29-yard line moved the ball to the 44, but Lenoir City’s interception on Deck’s last-second throw sealed Heritage’s ninth loss.
The Mountaineers will travel to Region 2-5A opponent Knoxville Halls on Oct. 29 for their final game of the season and their last chance to get a victory after Friday’s heartbreaking loss.
“We had an opportunity in the first quarter to control the game,” Hammontree said, “and we didn’t get it done.”
