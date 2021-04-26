William Nelms belted a two-run home in run in the ninth to lift Bearden to a 7-5 win over Heritage in extra innings on Monday.
The Bulldogs built a 5-2 lead in the sixth. The Mountaineers answered with a Dylan Varitek double and a Kaden Adsit single to slice Bearden's lead to 5-4. Riley Tipton singled to left field in the seventh to score Johnson to even the score.
The Mountaineers had an opportunity to rally in the ninth. Jaden Jones drew a walk and Nolan Cunningham ripped a double to right field to place runners on second and third with one out. Bearden, though, recorded the final two outs to escape with a win.
Heritage (15-11) will try to bounce back on Tuesday when it visits South-Doyle.
