KNOXVILLE — Heritage coach Robbie Bennett gathered his players in right field after their 5-4 loss to Bearden at Phil Garner Park on Tuesday and delivered a long postgame address.
He wanted to encourage his Mountaineers after they had lost their second District 4-AAA game in two days. Bennett has a young team — Spencer Williams, Riley Tipton and Luke Johnson are the only players on Heritage’s roster who entered this season with any Class-AAA varsity experience — but the Mountaineers showed during Tuesday’s contest that they have the chance to be a dangerous team in May. Their pitchers battled on the mound; their batters produced at the plate. They just couldn’t string together timely hits, stranding six batters in scoring position.
Drew Sliwinksi delivered Bearden’s lone timely hit with two outs in the seventh, driving a double to the right field wall. Bryson Trammell scored from first to give the Bulldogs a walkoff victory. The Mountaineers hope to bounce back when they host Knoxville Catholic on Thursday in the Heritage Tournament.
“I felt like we played good baseball tonight,” Bennett told The Daily Times. “I like this team. They play hard and as long as they are playing hard and trying to get better, that’s what we are going to do. … I got some guys who haven’t seen an 87-mile per hour fastball. They’ve got to find their timing and groove. I think we will be OK.”
Zach Hodge’s performance on the mound also bolstered Bennett’s confidence about this season. Hodge surrendered a three-run home run to Connor Clover in the second inning and a triple to the same batter in the fourth. But other than those mistakes, Hodge pitched a gem, striking out seven batters while only allowing four hits in six innings.
“He didn’t have his best stuff early, but he competed every pitch,” Bennett said. “I think he threw 50 pitches in the first two innings, but then he settled down and he competed his tail off. He’s a competitor, and I enjoyed watching that. As the game went on, he got better and better. I look forward to seeing him pitch all year. Every time he pitches, we are going to have a chance.”
Johnson did his best to give his pitcher some run support. Spencer Williams opened the game with a lead-off walk. Zander Melton moved him to second by grounding out to second base. Johnson scored Williams by ripping a double that bounced off the right field wall.
In the fifth, Johnson belted a two-run homer to slice Bearden’s lead to 4-3. Bearden’s pitchers then issued three straight walks to load the bases. Austin Burger scored Tipton with a sacrifice bunt down the first-base lines.
The Mountaineers had other opportunities to score, but couldn’t convert. They failed to score in the second when they loaded the bases with no outs, and they also left runners at second and third in the fifth.
Bennett wasn’t too concerned after Tuesday’s result. He knows that if his players keep working hard, the timely hits will follow.
“It’s not May, it’s March … We are happy to be playing baseball,” Bennett said. “We learn from (this game). It will make us better in tight games.”
