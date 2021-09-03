NEWPORT — The play of the game came with just over a minute remaining, as Cocke County defenders stuffed Heritage’s Cayleb O’Conner on a 2-point conversion attempt.
That stop sealed the Mountaineers’ 29-27 road loss on Friday, but Heritage coach Tim Hammontree knows there were many earlier plays that ultimately lead to the outcome.
“Our mistakes lead to the whole idea of five minutes left in the game and you’re trying to make decisions to help kids get in the end zone,” Hammontree said. “We shouldn’t have had to try to make those decisions. So earlier calls by us and the fact that we dealt with (lots of) penalties. But those penalties and all the stuff that goes with it just brings our kids down.
“We’ve seen it many, many times, and that’s our coaches’ responsibility to take care of, and we didn’t get it done.”
In their Region 2-5A opener, the Mountaineers (0-3, 0-1 Region 2-5A) played Cocke County (1-2, 1-0) close, even coming back from a two touchdown deficit late. Errors like Heritage’s 12 penalties for 95 yards kept it from overcoming the Fighting Cocks.
“The penalties do hurt, but those are excuses. We can’t make those,” Hammontree said.
Heritage scored the game’s first touchdown on a first-quarter trick play, as receiver Kyle Headrick took a handoff and connected with Kamron Moats in the end zone for a 9-yard strike. The touchdown capped a Heritage drive that consumed nearly six minutes. Cocke County answered with a 1-yard touchdown run.
With just seconds remaining in the first half, Cocke County’s Oren Hazelwood caught a pass from quarterback Baylor Baxter, then broke through the Heritage defense for a 29-yard touchdown. It was deja vu for the Mountaineers to start the third quarter, as the Fighting Cocks scored on another long touchdown pass, this one a 68-yarder on the opening play of the half.
“Anytime that there’s misdirection or something that looks like it’s flowing in a different area,” Hammontree said, “if you’ve got kids that have already played anywhere from eight to 12 minutes and it’s all been flowing this way, it only takes that redirectional flow of that thing to get one guy upset enough to where he thinks he’s got to come up and make the only play because the player in front of him didn’t make it.
“So when you get your safeties up trying to make plays, that’s what happens to you.”
Heritage responded by driving 58 yards to find the end zone on an 8-yard run by O’Conner. The Mountaineers tied the game at 21 in the fourth on another O’Conner scoring run.
Cocke County went deep again to retake the lead on a 61-yard touchdown pass. Baxter ran in the 2-point conversion after a bad snap on the PAT attempt.
In the waning minutes, O’Conner scored his third rushing touchdown from five yards out to cap a 66-yard Heritage drive, putting the Mountaineers within two points. Cocke County’s special teams recovered Heritage’s onside kick attempt and the Fighting Cocks escaped with their first win.
“We go in to situations inside the red zone where we’re actually moving the ball and then we may jump offsides, somebody misses a block,” Hammontree said. “So that discipline belongs to us as coaches. That’s our responsibility.”
Heritage will host county rival William Blount in the Battle for the Bell in Week 4.
“My confidence will come on Labor Day at 8 a.m. if (the players) return to try to get better,” Hammontree said. “That’s where our confidence is. We start at the beginning of the week and our confidence builds up to Friday.”
