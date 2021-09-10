Heritage has yet to figure out how to clear its biggest hurdle; winning a game.
With a 38-19 loss to William Blount on Friday during the 43rd Battle for the Bell, the Mountaineers fell to 0-4 on the season. Losing four consecutive games was not the way Heritage coach Tim Hammontree wanted to start the year, and he was at a loss for words postgame on how his team can finally capture that elusive first victory.
“You need to come over here on Sunday and tell me,” Hammontree told the Daily Times. “If you can come on Sunday and tell me what we need to do, then we’ll have a better chance of trying to figure it out on Monday.”
The Mountaineers found themselves down by several scores early. William Blount, led by junior quarterback Matthew Clemmer, marched down the field to score on its first two possessions. Clemmer lit up the scoreboard, completing 20-of-35 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns. Heritage’s defense had no answer for Clemmer, particularly on the deep ball.
“When (Clemmer) throws that deep ball, a lot of out guys have only covered 45 yards on a deep ball ever,” Hammontree said. “So all of a sudden, it’s hanging in the air, we’ve got second-level coverage, underneath we’ve got man. So as their running crossing routes, we lost a guy every now and then.
“But the number one key to that is that we are outrun on pass routes deeper than 20 yards. That’s stuff we have to fix.”
Heritage’s defense didn’t get much time to rest either. Short Mountaineer drives kept the defense on Lillard Field for long stretches and short breaks. Hammontree wanted to establish the run game against a WB team that struggled to stop the rush in its three opening losses. Early on, the Mountaineers were unable to do that.
The Mountaineers failed to get a first down on their first four drives as the netted 16 yards.
It wasn’t until the second half that Heritage’s offense finally started to click. Cayleb O’Conner rushed for his second touchdown, putting a bow on a 15-play, 80-yard drive that lasted six-and-a-half minutes. Sophomore quarterback Wesley Deck also connected with Kyle Headrick for a 26-yard touchdown in the game’s final minute.
Hammontree is still searching for that missing factor among the X’s and O’s that can finally put Heritage over the top. He has already ruled out a lack of fight or desire to grow on his team’s part, the Mountaineers have improved every game.
“We hadn’t won a game, so we know we got a little bit better tonight,” Hammontree said. “There were times in the game that they were actually playing for each other now harder than they have in the entire year so far. And it had nothing to do with the rivalry. It’s got to do with the fact that we’re growing up little bit by little bit on getting our butts kicked.
“You get to the point after a certain amount of time, losing, losing, losing, and you’re not sure if you want to come back and taste it again. And what they found out tonight was that if they just played with each other, hard for each other, that it’s worth coming out here. But the fight was great, we never quit.”
