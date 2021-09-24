SEYMOUR — Kamron Moats dropped back as Seymour quarterback Eli Funck rolled right and scanned the field.
Funck unleashed a deep pass, a rare break from the Eagles’ vaunted run game, but it didn’t have a chance. Moats ran underneath it and went the other way, snagging his second interception of the night and giving the Heritage offense the ball back down eight in the third quarter.
Moats’ two takeaways highlighted a Mountaineers defense that came up with four turnovers on Friday at Householder Field and gave them a legitimate chance at their first win of the 2021 season against Seymour, but the Eagles escaped late, 27-12, thanks to three scores from running back Brendon Harris.
On a night when the Mountaineers (0-6) were short-handed at key positions, head coach Tim Hammontree saw flashes of ability from his younger players, but it wasn’t enough.
“Coming and going, by spurts, a turnover, a fumble, those kinds of things,” Hammontree told The Daily Times. “We had three starters out tonight that we don’t know if it would have made a difference or not, but it sure did affect the way we played in ball control. We start somebody new at running back and then we’ve got a third team running back there and then we’ve got linemen that are JV guys, so we’re proud of many of the runs and a series or two that we’re really grateful for.
“We did a little bit better on defense. We’re not big enough or physical or enough up front to stop a big power run game and that’s what happened tonight. We got our butt handed to us.”
Moats was part of the catalyst that helped keep Heritage in the game after falling behind 14-0 in the first half.
There have been understandable growing pains for the sophomore defensive back, but his performance at Seymour is one Hammontree hopes interjected more confidence in Moats and the entire Mountaineers’ secondary going forward, particularly in next week’s Region 2-5A clash with top-ranked West High School.
“As a sophomore, (Moats) is playing as hard as he can right now,” Hammontree said. “He has some athletic ability. We’ve got to talk about proper alignments, technique, fundamentals, but him being in the right spot at the right time tonight, that was a big lift for us and that helps our secondary for next week against West.”
What Moats provided for the defense, sophomore quarterback Wesley Deck provided it for Heritage’s offense.
With the run game limited, Deck turned to the passing game, with both of the Mountaineers’ scores coming off of his arm, first in the second quarter to Zack Davidson from eight yards out to make it a 14-6 and then again to Chase Ridings midway through the third quarter to pull them within two at 14-12.
Deck finished 13-of-23 for 113 yards in addition to the two touchdown passes.
“Things are getting a little bit better for him,” Hammontree said. “He’s seen a lot of plays and being a JV guy last year, he didn’t get to throw the ball that much but now he’s starting to build up a little library full of some things he knows he can do and some things he shouldn’t do. Trying to get him out of the pocket sometimes, it just has to do with some of our routes not being crisp enough because we’re not that fast.”
There haven’t been many games on Heritage’s schedule where the Mountaineers were able to maintain four quarters of the type of physicality to keep them in it, but Friday was an exception.
Heritage was a two-point conversion away from tying the game in the third quarter and forced a Seymour fumble inside the Eagles’ 25-yard line in the fourth quarter. Despite coming up empty in both instances, Hammontree felt like his team accomplished at least one of the things he and his staff asked them to do.
“We played physical longer and we do this because we know these (Seymour) kids a little bit better and we know where they come from,” Hammontree said. “A lot of them grew up together playing sports here and there, as close as we are together, but when we went out there tonight, we really had a feeling that what we were going to do, how we were going to perform is going to be better each week.
“All we ask them to do is go out and improve and we did improve.”
