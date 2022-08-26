One reason Joe Osovet took the Heritage football coaching job, despite all of its challenges, was the players.
In the early days of his hiring and in the first two games of the Mountaineers’ season, Osovet doesn’t see quit in his players.
That was evident in the team’s home opener on Friday against Campbell County at Jack Renfro Stadium. Heritage fell behind 19-0 in the second quarter before battling back to pull within five points at halftime, but a lack of consistency on offense and a forgettable defensive performance plagued the Mountaineers in the second half as the Cougars ran away with a 46-28 victory.
“I don’t think we’re going to fold,” Osovet told The Daily Times. “That’s why I took this job. I think these kids have want-to, but we’ve got to do a better job. We’ve got to scratch, claw and fight the whole game for 48 minutes. We didn’t do that tonight. That was the worst tackling performance I’ve ever been a part of. We’ve got to do a better job of that.
“We’ve got to be able to run the football when we get a light box. That was discouraging early on, but I thought it was a game at halftime.”
Heritage showed promise on its opening drive, taking the ball into plus territory off of a 22-yard pass from junior quarterback Wesley Deck to Ryan Butler, but dropped passes prevented the Mountaineers (0-2) from going any further and Campbell County (1-1) took possession after a punt and scored in 10 plays to take the lead.
The Cougars scored two more times in the first half as Heritage failed to replicate its first drive and its defense had no answer for Campbell County quarterback Landon Hensley and his receiving trio of Devon Jones, Mason Shanks and Ethan Miller, but the Mountaineers wouldn’t go away.
Over the last five-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter, Deck ran Heritage’s new Bolt offense to near perfection. He got the Mountaineers on the board with an 11-yard touchdown toss to Chase Ridings before a defensive stand put the ball in his hands again.
Just before halftime, Deck found Ridings for a second time, this one for 18-yards and a touchdown to make it 19-14.
“We knew that all we had to do was execute,” Deck said. “First quarter, we didn’t do that, but we came out in the second quarter and we did.”
Deck finished 22-of-32 passing for 316 yards and four touchdowns. His first of two second-half strikes went to Butler for 19 yards and made it a one possession game with six minutes, 20 seconds to go in the third quarter, two fumbles took away other possible scoring drives and Hensley’s 364-yard, seven-touchdown performance further revealed Heritage’s depth and fundamental issues.
“We executed (offensively),” Osovet said. “You see when we execute we go up and down the field like a yo-yo. We don’t execute, we struggle on offense. Dropped balls killed us on the first possession. I thought we had some momentum trying to go up-tempo on them a little bit, but you can’t be minus-2 in the turnover battle. I think we probably had 20 missed tackles. We got tired as the game went on, too which was shocking to me.
“Our depth isn’t nowhere near where we want it to be. I’m never going to make a lot of excuses, but we don’t have depth, so we’ve got to be a little creative. We had to get people more snaps to give some people some breathers.”
Year one, thus far, has been about more than a change in schematics for Osovet. It’s also been about changing the mindset of a team that hasn’t had a lot of success and while the Campbell County loss revealed plenty of problems, Heritage’s ability to keep pace with a team that beat it 42-7 a year ago may be a good starting point.
“We’ve got be about to catch the momentum,” Osovet said. “This is how things are going to go this year with this squad. It’s hard to break this thing and we’ve got to do a better job as a coaching staff to break the monotony of accepting losing. That’s where we’re at right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.