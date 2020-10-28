Heritage and Clinton reached an agreement on Wednesday to play each other in an 11th game on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at Heritage High School.
TSSAA rules state any team that does not qualify for the playoffs can schedule an additional game as long as it does not conflict with playoff games.
"We haven't had the win-loss success that we would have liked to have and were very close to having, but the program has grown," Heritage assistant coach Shawn Wichert told The Daily Times. "This team likes being around each other and we as coaches like being around these kids and we weren't quite ready for it to end. This extra game, even though we didn't make the playoffs, it's a little bit of a reward for this group of kids."
Clinton has lost each of its eight games this season and looks to avoid a winless regular season against Karns on Friday.
