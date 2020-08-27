The Heritage football team’s losing streak has finally come to an end.
Now, the Mountaineers have their sights set on potentially starting a run of wins tonight (Friday, Aug. 28) against Sevier County.
“I know it’s going to be a good fight — it’s not going to be like years prior,” Heritage wide receiver Jordan Taylor said. “Every single one of these guys — we have so much to prove.”
The Smoky Bears (1-0) will visit Heritage (1-0) for the Mountaineers’ home opener. Heritage opened the season with a 21-7 victory at Lenoir City that snapped a 25-game losing streak dating back to September 2018.
Sevier County will likely pose a tougher challenge than the Panthers. The Smoky Bears boast size up front and speed in their skill positions. They also have a talented quarterback in Collin Shannon, who completed 18 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns in Sevier County’s win over Jefferson County.
“They’re a quick-scoring team,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “They’ve got a quarterback who can throw the ball deep, and they’ve got a couple really, really big linemen.”
Wide receiver Tyler Wilson is among Shannon’s targets with playmaking capabilities.
Sevier County has a trio of talented running backs in Jace Henderson, Drake Daugherty and Garret Hawkins. Shannon can also serve as a threat on the ground, running for a touchdown of his own last week.
“We know they have a good quarterback and a couple good receivers we’re going to have to stop, but we feel pretty confident,” Taylor said. “The win really gets us going and gives us momentum going into this week.
“Our whole mindset is completely different this year. Everybody wants to play for the next guy.”
Heritage showed its defense can come up big when it matters most last week. The Mountaineers limited Lenoir City to 3.4 yards per play while forcing three turnovers. When the Panthers got within five yards of Heritage’s end zone in the second quarter, two consecutive sacks — courtesy of Spencer Williams and Ethan Golder — eliminated the threat.
Harley Morgan led Heritage in tackles with 8.5 along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Hammontree expects linebackers Golder and Jaden Jones to contribute against Sevier County, as they both excel at the pass rush.
Offensively, Heritage quarterback Zach Hollman completed 13 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. His primary target, Spencer Williams, had seven catches for 91 yards and both scores.
Daniel Foxx sparked the Mountaineers’ run game with eight rushes for 61 yards.
A senior, Taylor said leadership from the upperclassmen is among one of the factors that makes Heritage a different squad from past years. The Mountaineers had just five seniors last season. This year, they have more than 20.
“We just have chemistry,” Taylor said. “We have all these older guys this year that we haven’t had in the past — leaders. Everybody shows up, everybody wants to be here.”
Heritage fell to Sevier County, 61-24, last season. That loss came on the heels of a devastating game against Lenoir City, in which a botched snap on Heritage’s extra point attempt in the final 22 seconds cost the Mountaineers the game. They lost, 21-20, and were never able to recover from that blow.
Heritage enters the matchup against Sevier County with momentum and confidence, setting the stage for a battle.
“The win is good, not because we broke the streak,” Hammontree said. “The win is good because a group of guys got together and decided they were going to do it.”
