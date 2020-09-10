Last year, the Heritage football team fell to William Blount by 37 points in the Battle of the Bell rivalry game.
The Mountaineers proved Thursday night they are not that same team. They led for almost the entire game — until the final 25 seconds — before William Blount pulled ahead for good for the 29-22 win.
Heritage nearly upset William Blount thanks in large part to its run game. The Mountaineers rushed for three touchdowns and more than 300 yards — something Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said had a lot to do with their offensive line.
“Our offensive line did a really good job of making a few changes during the week — we’re trying to make them understand what they can do as a group together,” Hammontree said. “They’ve been getting better every week.”
Sean Galyon and Emmett Thacker were among the offensive linemen Hammontree credited with creating sizable holes for the Mountaineers.
Leading Heritage on the ground was Kobe Johnson, Daniel Foxx, Triston Hurst as well as quarterback Zach Hollman.
Johnson rushed for 113 yards — including an 80-yard touchdown — on nine carries, Foxx had 77 yards on 13 carries, and Hollman recorded 72 yards on nine carries.
Hurst rushed for a pair of touchdowns on runs of one and two yards.
“The thing that was most important was 3- and 4-yard runs,” Hammontree said. “And then we had a quarterback who sacrificed himself and just busted his butt all game long.”
The Mountaineers struck first after they forced a William Blount fumble, and Hurst recovered it at the Govs’ 23. Hurst capped the 5-play drive with a 2-yard run into the end zone to put Heritage ahead 7-0 with 3:35 left in the first quarter.
William Blount kicker Job Matossian cut the Mountaineers’ lead to 7-3 with a 23-yard field goal heading into the second quarter, but his 38-yard attempt with 3:15 left in the half sailed wide right to give Heritage the ball at its own 20.
Johnson instantly capitalized on that momentum shift. On the first play of Heritage’s ensuing drive, Johnson blasted up the middle through traffic and outran everyone for a touchdown. Spencer Williams then scampered into the end zone for the 2-point conversion to put the Mountaineers ahead 15-3 with three minutes left in the half.
Heritage’s final touchdown came on a 14-play drive that spanned almost six minutes as the Mountaineers marched down the field. From the 1, Hurst plunged into the end zone to put Heritage ahead 22-13.
William Blount snatched the victory away from Heritage in the final 25 seconds, but that doesn’t overshadow the strides the Mountaineers have made from last year, when they fell to the Govs, 44-7.
“After you get beaten so many times and then you have an opportunity that presents itself early in the game, where you’re ahead, they were really unwilling to give up,” Hammontree said.
“When things just fall apart a little bit and you’ve tried for so many years, I couldn’t even imagine how much that hurts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.