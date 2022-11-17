Heritage girls basketball head coach Rick Howard did not have to schedule as tough a slate of opponents as he did.
After a challenging preseason, Heritage hosted one of the most talented opponents it would face all year, the Christian Academy of Knoxville, in only its second game. Howard’s reasoning for the difficult schedule was that his team would learn more from an early-season test, win or lose, than they would from a breezy non-district schedule.
The Lady Mountaineers proved Howard right as they muscled their way to a 68-52 over CAK Thursday night in the Ron “Yogi” Wilson Gymnasium. Heritage (2-0) led for the entirety of the second half, but gutted its way through the fourth quarter after CAK had trimmed its lead to as little as two points, a lesson Howard was glad his girls learned early in the year.
“It was a good, big early-season win,” Howard told The Daily Times. “They (CAK) had everyone back and they went to the final four last year. We got a long way to go, but early season, I’ll take that in a heartbeat.”
CAK (0-1) returned almost all of its production from a team that went to the Division II-A semifinals last year, a roster laden with college talent. Senior guard Emily Wilson, whose 12 points paced the Lady Warriors in the loss, will join Heritage senior Bekah Gardner at Johnson University next fall.
With Wilson leading the way, CAK stayed within striking range in the first half — it trailed Heritage by three points after the first quarter and by eight at the break — before going on a surge.
The Lady Warriors outscored Heritage 14-9 in the third quarter and trailed by just three points entering the final period. That’s when Heritage came alive, and with 14 combined points from sophomores Carsyn Swaney and Jaci Neubert, outscored CAK 24-11 the rest of the way.
Both Swaney and Neubert finished the game with 14 points. Swaney totaled half her production in the fourth quarter alone, while Neubert drew foul after foul and made 7-of-8 attempts from the free-throw line in the fourth. On the night, Neubert scored 12 points at the charity stripe.
“They’re young, and they’re going to get nothing but better,” Howard said of his two sophomores. “Jaci stepped up and hit (twelve) free throws. And we were 30-of-39 from the free-throw line . . . They really stepped up at the end, those sophomores. We’ve got a really nice class of sophomores, I’m excited for the next few years with them.”
Heritage’s girls showed Howard they had the ability to dig down and grind out a win against a talented opponent, the reason why the head coach scheduled the game in the first place. With District 4-4A up for grabs this season, he believes wins like Thursday’s will benefit them in the long run.
“I would much rather play a good team that’s well-coached and all seniors — I would rather play that kind of game than beat somebody by 30 or 40,” Howard said. “This will get us ready for our district, playing teams like that.”
