With five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Heritage had a miscommunication. The point guard threw outside as a wing player cut inside, turning over that possession without a shot.
It was one of the rare miscues of the night for the Lady Mountaineers. Heritage (11-1) combined a balanced and effective scoring effort with a stout defensive performance in a 66-40 win over Johnson Central of Paintsville, Kentucky, on Friday night.
The win puts Heritage into the championship game of the Heritage Christmas Classic Saturday at 1 p.m. against Summertown, which defeated Covington in the other semifinal.
Heritage ran its motion offense at high efficiency in building leads of 23-9 and 39-18 in the first two quarters. Six Lady Mountaineers scored in the first period, with Katlin Burger picking up two of the team’s 18 assists by finding cutters inside for easy lay-ups.
“This bunch is so unselfish,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “They don’t care who’s got 20 (points) or who’s got two. They’re going to give it up to the girl that can score, or who’s hot, or who’s open.”
When the Lady Mountaineers were off target, Emma Harig was often there to clean up. The senior post led all scorers with 18 points, mostly on putbacks. Lexi Patty also attacked the boards hard and finished with 10 rebounds to go with her six points and seven assists.
“We shared the ball good and the girls played hard,” Howard said. “These girls just have a lot of good chemistry. They work well together, and they buy in and play hard.”
Heritage limited Johnson Central to single digits in three quarters. The Lady Eagles found most of their offense in the third quarter, but were outscored 20-17 and entered the final quarter down 59-35. The best offense for the visitors came off hard and often wild drives that drew fouls. Johnson Central finished 17 of 22 from the stripe. Heritage was 2-for-4.
Howard credited Lauren Varitek with a strong defensive performance against Lady Eagles leading scorer Sammie Sites.
“(Sites) had 30 last night and I challenged the kids to keep her under 14,” Howard said. “She scored 12, 10 of those in the first half. (Varitek) played a great defensive game. She just got after her and she kept it up and kept it up.”
Burger and Sara Swafford joined Harig in double figures. Burger hit for 12 points mostly inside or on short jumpers. Swafford canned three of five Heritage 3-pointers in her 11 points. Varitek (eight points) added the other two treys and dished four assists.
Johnson Central tried pressing Heritage on a few occasions, but the Lady Mountaineers have too many capable ball handlers. Patty hit Swafford for an easy run-out with a full-court pass when the Lady Eagles tried a full-court press on one Heritage inbound.
Tate Daniels scored 10 for Heritage (3-10). Kobe Johnson hit the only Mountaineer 3-pointer and finished with nine points.
CPA (7-3) was led by Brandon Zapp, who hit six 3-point shots on his way to 26 points. Evan Shiflet added 13 with one trey.
The Division II-A Lions led 34-19 at the break then exploded for 25 points while limiting Heritage to four points in the third period and entered the final quarter up 59-23. Heritage will host Grace Christian in the consolation final at 11:30 am. today.
