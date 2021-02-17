For the first six minutes of Wednesday’s elimination game, the Heritage girls played great basketball.
That stretch in which the Lady Mountaineers built a 16-point lead was enough to extend their season, even if they were unable to sustain that level of play during the final 26 minutes.
No. 3-seed Heritage rolled to a 57-37 victory over No. 6-seed West to advance to the District 4-AAA semifinals, where they will face No. 2-seed Maryville (21-4) on Friday.
Maryville and Heritage split their two regular season games. The Lady Mountaineers rolled to a 68-59 victory at Maryville on Dec. 11, while the Lady Rebels prevailed 63-56 on Jan. 29. Heritage coach Rick Howard indicated that the Lady Mountaineers will have to play great basketball for more than six minutes if they want to defeat their county rivals in their third meeting.
“We didn’t play well,” Howard told The Daily Times. “I thought we played well in spots. We came out and looked great, and I subbed. That’s my fault. I shouldn’t have done that. That kind of stopped our momentum, and let (West) come back a little bit. … I got in a zone and didn’t play much man-to-man. We just thought we would try to save a little bit of legs.
“Other than that, it was just one of those games. I didn’t see any superstars other than Katlin (Burger). I thought she played outstanding.”
Burger and fellow senior Lexi Patty received recognition from the public address announcer for earning All-District honors before the game. For the next 32 minutes, they showed they were deserving of such recognition. Burger did a little bit of everything, finishing with a game-high 18 points, six steals, six rebounds and two blocks. Patty contributed 14 points, five assists and four steals.
Patty and Burger were assertive from the opening tip, propelling Heritage to a 17-1 advantage. When West went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter, the two seniors helped the Lady Mountaineers regain control of the contest. Burger scored in the low post and then dished an assist to Eliza Daniels on the next possession to extend Heritage’s lead to 21-11. Later in the quarter, Patty forced two straight steals that led to easy transition layups, giving Heritage a 27-13 advantage.
She and her teammates tormented West defensively in the second quarter, holding them without a field goal for six minutes, 30 seconds. They entered halftime with a 32-13 lead.
Nineteen turnovers prevented the Lady Mountaineers from playing their best. Still, they were never in danger of losing as their lead never dipped below 14 in the second half.
But Burger acknowledged that the Lady Mountaineers will have to take better care of the basketball against Maryville on Friday.
“Tonight we weren’t satisfied with how we played,” Burger said. “We know that we had a lot of mistakes, and we know we have to pick up what we did poorly and wrong. We know we have to fix it before Friday.
“Playing (Maryville) again is always exciting. … We always want to beat Maryville. When we played them at home and we beat them, it was a big win for us. When we lost to them at Heritage, it got on us. We know that we have to get our heads together again, go over there and show them who Heritage is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.