The Heritage girls basketball team edged Lakeway Christian, 66-60, on Tuesday at Sevier County High School to advance to the Winterfest Shootout championship game.
The Lady Mountaineers (10-3) will face Northview Academy for the title at 1:30 p.m. today at Sevier County High School. Heritage suffered a 60-46 loss to Northview Academy in the Heritage Thanksgiving Tournament championship game on Nov. 28.
Senior forward Katlin Burger paced Heritage for the second consecutive game with 19 points. Senior guard Lexi Patty bounced back from a first-half injury to score 18 points and junior guard KJ Lasorsa added 15.
