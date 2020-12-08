The Heritage girls basketball team became the latest victim of an unbeaten start to the season by Farragut, suffering a 75-61 loss Tuesday at Farragut High School.
Seniors Lexi Patty and Katlin Burger paced the Lady Mountaineers with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Sophomore Bekah Gardner added 12 points.
The Farragut duo of Avery Strickland (32) and Macy Barnes (21) combined for 53 points.
The Heritage boys were also defeated, losing 63-32 to Farragut.
