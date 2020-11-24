The Heritage girls basketball team, without senior guard Lexi Patty — one of their two returning 2019-20 All-Daily Times selections — suffered a 59-54 loss to Sevier County on Tuesday at Sevier County High School.
Junior guard Halle Waters picked up the slack from Patty's absence, scoring a game-high 19 points. Senior forward Katlin Burger and sophomore point guard Bekah Gardner added 14 and 11 points, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.