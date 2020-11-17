Heritage senior Katlin Burger scored 22 points and fellow senior Lexi Patty added 15 to lead the Lady Mountaineers to a 60-28 season-opening victory over Sequoyah on Tuesday.
The Lady Mountaineers held the Lady Chiefs to single-digit points in each quarter except the second.
