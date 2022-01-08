Heritage coach Rick Howard was not worried about the emotions surrounding the court he has spent the past 35 years on being dedicated in his name and the gymnasium being named after his mentor, Ron "Yogi" Wilson.
Instead, he was concerned how his team would handle a 10-day layoff between games.
It turned out neither had much of an impact.
The Lady Mountaineers used a suffocating second quarter and a spark from junior point guard Bekah Gardner to start the third period to cruise to a 56-32 victory over rival William Blount on Saturday before honoring the program's two best coaches.
"They were focused and zeroed in on winning a district game against William Blount," Howard told The Daily Times. "I think they were happy afterwards because of the celebration, but I give them a lot of credit because they practiced hard and really focused for this game.
"I want to thank my seniors for that because I think they really wanted to sweep William Blount. We've got some mature young ladies, and they took care of business."
A change in venue was the only difference from William Blount's loss to Heritage (15-3, 2-0 District 4-4A) on Dec. 17.
The Lady Governors (12-7, 0-2) had a 12-9 lead after the opening quarter of the first meeting before being limited to two points in the second. The Lady Mountaineers held a 19-12 advantage after one this time around and held the Lady Govs to four points in the second to extend their lead to 26-16 entering halftime.
Those offensive struggles were predicated in part by senior guard McKenna Myers, who scored a team-high 11 points, picking two fouls in the first quarter, much like sophomore guard Chloe Russell did in the first meeting. William Blount trailed 14-12 when Myers went to the bench but quickly surrendered an 11-0 run over the next 10 minutes.
"We didn't see anything in this game that we didn't know was coming," William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. "Our kids just didn't respond. I'm disappointed about that, no question."
Gardner scored 11 unanswered points — nine of which came on a trio of 3-pointers — in the opening two minutes, 56 seconds of the second half to turn a 10-point lead into a lopsided margin.
Gardner finished with a game-high 15 points while freshman forward Chloe Heath tallied 14, all of which came in the first 10 minutes. Freshman guard Carsyn Swaney (10 points) also scored in double figures.
"There was a lot of excitement, but I told Bekah at halftime that she was going to score 18 (in the second half)," Howard said. "She had 15. She got her touch, and she really carried us in the second half."
The spurt all but sealed a regular-season sweep of the Lady Govs, allowing the Lady Mountaineers to spend the final minutes anticipating the celebration of their coach's well-deserved honor.
"With the gym being named after my mentor, Ron "Yogi" Wilson, who was like a dad and a brother to me, it was very fitting, touching and humbling to have the court named after me at the same time," Howard said. "I have so many people to thank for getting me to where I'm at today, but more than anything I want to thank all my former Lady Mountaineers for how hard they worked and what they did for this program. It's been a great ride."
William Blount Governors 67, Heritage Mountaineers 29: A Dylan Varitek layup with six minutes remaining in the first half pulled Heritage within seven as it battled with rival William Blount.
The fight disappeared shortly after.
The Governors reeled off 14 consecutive points to close the second quarter and turn the second half into a mere formality.
"We got some stops defensively, and when you rebound the ball, you can transition better," William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. "We're a pretty good transition team, so we got it going and hit some 3s in transition, got some offensive rebounds and putbacks in transition.
"That kept us going, and in that moment, you just put your foot on a guy's throat and don't let them up."
A 21-point halftime deficit only got worse as William Blount (14-5, 2-0 District 4-4A) limited Heritage (8-9, 0-2) to four points over the first six-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter, a spurt that featured a 17-0 run and gave the Govs a 57-20 lead.
"I didn't feel like we did a really good job of competing tonight," Heritage coach Brad Flatford said. "I thought we kind of backed down most of the night. We knew what they were going to do, but our inability to put the ball in the basket really hurt us."
William Blount allowed 17 points over the final three quarters after giving up 12 in the first despite leading by more than 20 for the entire second half.
"We tell our guys all the time not to look at the scoreboard," Windle said. "No matter if we're up 20 or down 20, our job is to play hard every minute you're on the floor.
"To quote my wife, who is a great coach in her own right at Carpenters Elementary, 'Good things happen to those who hustle.' We don't care what the score is. We care about how we're playing as a team and if we're playing to our standard."
It was Heritage's second-lowest scoring output of the season — only besting the 25 points it scored versus Pigeon Forge on Nov. 18 — and it was 20 points less than it scored in its first meeting against William Blount despite not having Grant Campbell or Chase Ridings in the previous matchup.
"It is pretty frustrating," Flatford said. "I felt like the effort and intensity over there (at William Blount) was better than what we played with tonight."
Riley Everett (14 points), Matt Clemmer (12), Reece Pride (11), Cole Gibson (10) and Caden Windle (10) all scored in double figures for William Blount. Theo Curling paced Heritage with seven points.
Heritage will attempt to get back on track at Hardin Valley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday while William Blount looks to upset Bearden further down I-40.
