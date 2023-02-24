The postseason is often a time for accelerated heart rates and sweaty palms, but the Heritage girls basketball team exhibited none of those anxious symptoms Friday.
An 11-0 run in the second quarter gave the Lady Mountaineers some breathing room, and they never let Campbell County threaten again en route to a 74-35 victory inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium to advance to the Region 2-4A semifinals.
“It’s really nice (to have one like that in the postseason),” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “I thought our kids came in focused as could be. We played hard defense, we out-rebounded them by about 20 and everybody came in and did what they were supposed to do. I just thought out intensity was there.”
Heritage (26-6) will face county rival Maryville, which upset District 3-4A champion Oak Ridge, at 6 p.m. Monday at Bearden High School for a spot in the region championship game as well as a Class 4A sectional berth.
The Lady Mountaineers owned a 33-18 halftime advantage after their 11-0 run in the second and then sealed the victory in the third with nine unanswered points in the span of 55 seconds. Sophomore forward Chloe Heath, who scored a game high-tying 16 points, hit a 3-pointer to start the run and then Heritage jumped into a full-court press that caused three straight turnovers that resulted in layups to take a 47-22 lead with three minutes, 44 seconds left in the third.
Heritage emptied the bench in the fourth, and what followed was the liveliest moments of the contest.
Junior guard Emma Carswell drilled a 3 shortly after taking the floor, leading to her name being chanted by the Heritage student section. Sophomore forward Olivia Boyce hit a 3 moments later and then sophomore guard Izzy Hutsell ignited the Heritage bench with a long ball of her own.
“It’s always a delight because those kids work so hard and they don’t get to play a lot of varsity minutes,” Howard said. “To go in there and have fun and seeing them smile and hop around, that makes a coach proud.”
Senior point guard Bekah Gardner (13), sophomore guard Carsyn Swaney (13) and sophomore guard Jaci Neubert (12) all joined Heath in double figures.
That core four will need to produce at similar level to eliminate a Maryville team that has held each of its last four opponents to 55 or less points. The Lady Mountaineers defeated the Lady Rebels in both of their regular season meetings, winning the first matchup on Jan. 13, 59-43, and then followed it up with a 65-61 victory on Jan. 27.
“It’s hard to beat a team like that three times,” Howard said. “There is a lot on the line, and I don’t think the county rivalry matters. I think Maryville wants to beat us as bad as we want to beat them, and whoever executes on the floor and gets after it will probably end up winning the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.