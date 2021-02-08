The Heritage girls basketball team jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back for a 71-48 victory over Knoxville Halls on Monday at Heritage High School.
Senior guard Lexi Patty led the Lady Mountaineers (19-6) with a game-high 19 points. Junior forward Mollee French (13 points), senior forward Katlin Burger (12) and sophomore point guard Bekah Gardner (10) also scored in double figures.
Heritage takes on No. 2 Bearden at 6 p.m. today with the hopes of putting itself in position for a double bye in the District 4-AAA tournament and an automatic berth to the Region 2-AAA tournament.
