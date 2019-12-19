Heritage’s girls basketball team had a bit of early trouble against its opponent’s height in the paint but used its athleticism and outside shooting to blow away the Wren Lady Hurricanes 74-23 Thursday evening.
Riley Stack, a 6-foot-4 freshman, blocked two inside shots and scored five of her seven points in the first quarter.
Once the Lady Mountaineers (9-1) adjusted and their trapping defense created turnovers, they enjoyed an easy blowout over the South Carolina visitors in day one action of the Heritage Christmas Tournament.
Heritage will face Johnson Central from Paintsville, Ky., in the winner’s bracket at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We tried to push (Stack) out,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “She backdoored us one time, but other than that she didn’t do much. The challenge is when they post her up, but (Wren) didn’t do that. You’d have to pull in weak side help, but they just didn’t do that.”
With baskets from five players in the first period including a buzzer-beating putback by Emma Harig, Heritage went up 20-10.
Sara Swafford came off the bench to hit three of the Heritage six 3-pointers in the second period that took the Lady Mountaineers into the break with a commanding 43-17 lead.
Swafford finished as the game-high scorer with 14 points on a 5-for-5 shooting night, including four 3-pointers.
“The last three games, (Swafford) has been lighting it up,” Howard said. “Getting a spark like that off the bench is good for the team. I’ve been waiting for that.”
Swafford was not the only contributor off the bench. Eleven Lady Mountaineers scored. Katlin Burger, Lexi Patty and Lauren Varitek each added 10 points.
Harig finished with eight points and led a strong rebounding effort with seven boards. Heritage had 20 steals and committed six turnovers.
The Lady Mountaineers finished with 10 3-pointers and held Wren to just one from beyond the arc.
A scoring flurry early after the break led to a bulging 58-22 margin, and both teams let the bench players finish the game from midway through the third quarter
Baylee Hamilton hit the final two of Heritage’s 3-pointers, and the Lady Mountaineer reserves held Wren scoreless in the final quarter.
“In the second half, those young ones came in and I thought they got after it pretty good,” Howard said. “Overall, there’s not much you can complain about when you win by 40-something points.”
Tate Daniels had a monster night with 38 points, but only four other Mountaineers scored. The Braves limited Heritage to single digits in two quarters.
Kobe Johnson hit three treys for nine points, but no other Heritage player had more than four points. Heritage (3-9) was hurt by the absence of post player Jacob Powell, who was out due to an illness.
Cherokee (5-3) was led by Sterling SantaMaria with 20 points. Don Bradley added 14 and Jordan Arkansas nine.
The teams were tied 21-21 after the first quarter, with Daniels scoring all 21 Heritage points.
Cherokee pushed ahead 38-30 at halftime by limiting Heritage to nine points in the second period.
Daniels added 12 points to his game-high total in the third quarter as the Mountaineers mounted a brief comeback and entered the final period with a 51-48 deficit.
The final period went much like the second quarter, with Heritage scoring eight points down the stretch.
Heritage will face Christ Presbyterian Academy at 8:30 p.m. today.
