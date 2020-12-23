Heritage’s Halle Waters heard her coach Rick Howard scream, “No!” as she took a shot from behind the arc in the final seconds of Wednesday’s championship game in the Heritage Christmas Tournament.
When the ball dropped through the net, Howard’s disapproval of Waters’ decision was instantly wiped away by the wild cheers from the Lady Mountaineer bench. That swish as time expired sealed Heritage’s 49-44 come-from-behind victory against the Chargers and the Lady Mountaineers’ fourth straight tournament title.
“That’s one of those, ‘No, no, no — great job!’ (plays),” Howard said of Waters’ 3-pointer. “I’m proud of my kids and the heart that they showed. They don’t give up. They never just quit, and they had chances in that game to do that.”
The Lady Mountaineers (9-3) trailed Covington (11-2) by seven points in the opening 10 seconds of the fourth quarter. In the final minute, Heritage’s Katlin Burger tied the score 44-44 before KJ Lasorsa drew a charge on Covington’s ensuing possession, giving the ball right back to the Lady Mountaineers.
They capitalized when Mollee French grabbed an offensive rebound and made a 10-foot shot from the baseline for the go-ahead basket, giving Heritage the lead for the first time that quarter with 10 seconds remaining.
“KJ just gave her body up, and that’s so unselfish,” Howard said. “That changed the game right there.”
The Chargers still had time to answer. That is, until Lexi Patty made a steal on their inbounds pass and fed Waters, who instantly launched a shot from deep for her first points of the game.
For a moment, Heritage’s gym didn’t feel mostly empty, as the Lady Mountaineers and limited spectators celebrated a fittingly dramatic conclusion to a competitive game.
“It all just kind of ran together,” Waters said of the final seconds. “Lexi made the steal, and I felt like the shot is what we needed. But coach Howard was yelling, ‘No!’ from the sideline.”
Waters smiled before adding, “But it went in so it was OK.”
Patty led Heritage in scoring with 15 points — 13 of which she scored in the first half to help give the Lady Mountaineers a 30-27 edge entering the third quarter.
Joining her in double figures was Burger with 12 points.
“Lexi carried us in the first half and Burger came through in the second,” Howard said. “(Covington is) a good team. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they’re in the final four of Class AA.”
In the third quarter, the Chargers scored eight unanswered points to pull ahead of Heritage. They held onto a 38-34 lead entering the fourth before Cortayza Flowers cushioned that advantage with a 3 from the corner 30 seconds into that frame.
With Heritage trialing 41-34, Burger quickly got to work chipping away at the deficit with her aggressive play under the basket. Burger drew fouls and made four consecutive free throws to make it a one-possession game early in the fourth quarter.
Patty eventually tied the score 42-42 with two free throws before Covington answered with a pair of their own to pull ahead one last time, 44-42, with 1:20 left. Heritage rounded out the scoring with seven unanswered points — courtesy of Burger, French and Waters — just as it did to advance to the championship against David Crockett on Tuesday.
Heritage’s defense held Covington to just six points in the fourth quarter.
“(Howard) told us to calm down and play basketball, and that’s what we did,” French said. “It was a good team win.”
