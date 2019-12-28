The Heritage girls basketball team downed East Carter (Ky.), 61-42, on Saturday in a tournament in Raceland, Ky.
Emma Harig led Heritage (14-1) with a game-high 20 points while Katlin Burger and Lexi Patty also scored in double figures.
Heritage outscored East Carter in every quarter for its eighth straight win.
In Friday's first round, Heritage defeated Whitley County (Ky.), 99-64.
Patty led the Lady Mountaineers with 26 points, including 12 in the first quarter that allowed them to jump to a 26-14 lead.
Burger scored 22 points, and Harig chipped in 15 points.
