Heritage’s Halle Waters said she knew her shot was on target as soon as it left her fingertips in the final minute of Monday night’s District 4-AAA tournament consolation final against Farragut.
The Lady Mountaineers trailed by two when Waters found herself wide open beyond the arc in front of their home crowd.
“I saw that nobody was guarding me, so I called for the ball,” Waters said. “I knew we were down and that was the shot that we needed to win, so I took it.”
Waters took the shot and made what wound up being the game-winning 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining. Heritage edged Farragut, 54-53, for third place — the Lady Mountaineers’ highest district tournament finish since placing third seven years ago.
Heritage (22-8, 11-4) will play Powell (15-4) in the Region 2-AAA tournament on Friday.
“I just thought it was a great team effort,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “They executed our game plan and they played hard. That was a heck of a bounce back (from Maryville) … so I’m proud of them.”
The Lady Mountaineers were coming off a disappointing 70-52 loss to Maryville — a team they defeated back in December — and they were eager to turn the page. The victory also avenged Heritage’s loss to Farragut (16-7, 7-6) in last season’s consolation final.
Lexi Patty led the Lady Mountaineers in scoring Monday with 15 points, including four 3-pointers.
“We came into the game, and we were relaxed because we knew exactly what we had to do — rebound and get back on defense,” Patty said. “No one was selfish at the end, and that just feels really good — especially coming from a senior — to see everyone is stepping up.”
Heritage initially intended on getting Patty the ball on that final scoring possession, but the Admirals had her sufficiently covered. Waters got open and quickly fired off a shot from deep, and she wasn’t the only one who suspected she’d made it before watching the ball drop through the net.
Patty and Bekah Gardner — Heritage’s second leading scorer with 11 points — didn’t hesitate when asked if they felt confident Waters’ 3 was going in.
“Oh yeah, I could tell she was just ready,” Patty said. “She was wide open and she was going to knock it down for us.”
“We’ve got all the faith in the world in Halle,” Gardner added. “She’s clutch. Of course we knew it was going in.”
The game was back-and-forth from start to finish between the two squads, which split their regular-season series. Farragut is a team that thrives in transition, and Heritage managed to limit the Admirals to just two breakaways. The Lady Mountaineers also handled their pressure well and finished with a modest eight turnovers.
Heritage entered the second quarter with a 15-14 edge before a Katlin Burger 3-pointer stretched that advantage to 25-17 with five and a half minutes left that frame. The Admirals chipped away at the deficit and wound up tying the score at 29 entering halftime.
“I just said we’ve got to keep scoring,” Howard said of his halftime message. “They’re getting a little tired, start taking it to the hole and make things happen. Make them work hard and you’ll get open shots, and we did.”
Farragut’s Avery Strickland put the Admirals ahead 34-31 with a 3-pointer with five minutes left in the third quarter. But Jay Coker gave the Lady Mountaineers a huge spark when she converted on a 3-point play in the final minute that put Heritage ahead 43-41 entering the final frame.
Gardner was also clutch in the third quarter, during which she hit two of her three 3-pointers to help keep the Lady Mountaineers from ever falling more than a possession behind Farragut.
“My teammates were just hyping me up — they were telling me to keep shooting it,” Gardner said. “We really needed a game where we all played together.”
The fourth quarter featured six lead changes before Waters, who finished with seven points, put Heritage on top for good. With almost a minute left, Farragut had chances to pull ahead, but the Lady Mountaineers executed on defense and never allowed the Admirals to get off another quality shot.
“It’s just a really good feeling to know we kept our composure all the way through,” Patty said. “It’s a good way to go into Regions.”
