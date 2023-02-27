KNOXVILLE — Rick Howard pumped his fists, hugged his assistant coaches and waved his arms in the air, inviting his players on the court and the fans in the stands to get rowdy with him.
Though Howard celebrated his 500th career win Monday, that’s not why he was so excited. Instead, he was proud of Heritage for, with its 63-51 victory over Maryville in the Region 2-4A semifinals, earning a spot back in the sectionals for the first time in nearly two dozen years.
“It’s the first time we’ve been in the substate since 19 years I think, 20 years,” Howard told The Daily Times. “These kids have worked so hard, from the summer to preseason, they’re a great bunch of kids. They played great, great defense tonight. I’m really proud of the team, the way we passed the ball, the way we ran the ball. I don’t even think we took one bad shot, and that’s just great team chemistry.
“They were hungry. They felt like they were going to win this one from the get-go. Maryville’s had a great year. I respect them, but I knew if we played really well, and they did, I thought we’d win.”
Heritage (26-6) controlled most of the game, though Maryville (14-20) led early. The Lady Mountaineers quickly cut through that small advantage to hold the lead after the first quarter.
That was part of the game plan for Heritage, as it knew Maryville making runs was certainly on the table.
“I told them, ‘They might make an early run, but we’re going to fight through it and we’re going to end up making our own run,’” Howard said. “And we did. They made a little run there in the fourth (quarter) and I called a timeout, and I said, ‘Hey, they made their run. Let’s go out and make ours and finish it off,’ and they did.”
Chloe Heath made a difference from the opening tip until the final buzzer. Her first bucket was a 3-pointer, tying the game at 6-all in the first period, and she finished with two 3-pointers and a game-high 20 points; Howard couldn’t say enough about how proud he was of her.
The Lady Mountaineers led 17-11 entering the second period, and five straight points by Carsyn Swaney made it a double-digit deficit early in the quarter. Whenever Maryville would cut through that deficit, Heritage always seemed to have an answer, and it paced the game through halftime and until the end.
“There were a bunch of things that didn’t go our way,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark said. “We turned the ball over a little bit more than we wanted to, gave up some defensive stuff, some quick fouls and shots didn’t fall that we needed to fall. So just a bunch of things didn’t go our way, but I’ll give it to them. They’re high-fight, for sure.”
Heritage advances to face Bearden, which defeated Farragut on Monday, in the region championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bearden.
“The region championship, to me, is to get us ready for the substate,” Howard said. “So if we play a great team like Farragut or Bearden, it doesn’t matter. It’s going to prepare us for that substate game because I think they’re better than those teams. So I’m happy no matter what happens. This bunch will fight hard for that game.”
Clark wraps up her first season in charge of the Lady Rebels, proud of a group that made a postseason statement by downing Oak Ridge on the Lady Wildcats’ home floor in its region tournament opener.
“I can’t speak enough about how much they’ve bought into what we’re trying to preach to them, offensively and defensively and just the way to fight together as a team,” Clark said. “That’s a great group in there, an awesome group.
“It’s just about all I could ask for other than winning the state championship. I can’t ask for a better group of girls, just the way that they’ve bought in and really listened to what we had to tell them and were so eager to learn and willing to do what we were asking them to do.”
