The Heritage girls basketball team had their seven-game winning streak snapped in the Winterfest Shootout championship game with a 48-46 loss to Northview Academy on Wednesday at Sevier County High School.
The Lady Mountaineers (10-4) also lost to the Lady Cougars in the championship game of the Heritage Thanksgiving Tournament on Nov. 28.
Heritage senior forward Katlin Burger scored a team-high 20 points. The UVA-Wise signee tallied a combined 50 points in three games in Sevierville. Junior guard Halle Waters added 10 points.
The Lady Mountaineers resume District 4-AAA play at 6 p.m. on Tuesday against Hardin Valley.
