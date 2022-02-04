The defense worked furiously to spark a second-half comeback, but the offense disappeared for the Lady Mountaineers on Friday night.
Behind strong free-throw shooting, Farragut retook a lead lost briefly midway in the fourth quarter and held on for a 44-40 road win to mar the Heritage homecoming.
Bekah Gardner hit a no-hesitation 3-pointer to give Heritage (20-6, 6-3 District 4-4A) a 39-37 lead with just under five minutes to play. The Lady Mountaineers then saw several shots, including good looks from inside the paint, rim out.
Farragut (20-6, 7-2) managed one basket in response, on an open layup beating a trap, but collected five of its 21 points from the free throw line during that stretch to reclaim the advantage and hold on.
“We played with a lot of heart and played scrappy, but it just comes down to the fact we just didn’t make shots,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “We played them as good as we can, and we had a great chance to win, but we missed like four or five wide-open shots there at the end. We had some good looks, but they just didn’t fall.”
Howard wondered how the game might have gone if the Lady Mountaineers had gotten off to a better start. Heritage had several uncharacteristic turnovers, with seven giveaways in the first quarter.
Farragut took advantage for a 15-8 lead entering the second period. Heritage briefly whittled the lead down to five points, but game-high scorer Avery Strickland took advantage of a foul and a subsequent technical foul to can four free throws that allowed the Lady Admirals entered the break up, 29-20.
Junior Kinsi Carnes gave Heritage a boost off the bench in the third quarter, scoring seven straight points on two nice inside moves and a trey. Farragut was held scoreless in the final minutes while Heritage got free throws from Halle Waters and Jay Coker to forge a 34-34 tie entering the final eight minutes.
“(Carnes) gave us a big momentum lift,” Howard said. “She played hard, and I hope she’s going to have a heck of a year the rest of this season and next year.”
After one more inside bucket from Carnes and the last of Gardner’s three treys, Heritage went cold while game-high scorer Avery Strickland (13 points) hit four free throws to push Farragut back in front.
Heritage finished with five 3-pointers on 5-of-13 shooting while Farragut hit just one trey in 11 attempts. The Lady Mountaineers actually shot worse from inside than outside, with a 38.5 percent clip from beyond the arc but just 28.6 percent inside.
“We didn’t drive enough,” Howard said. “I don’t know why, we’ve been working and working on driving, but for some reason they decided they want to shoot 3s.
“We played great defense in the second half, but you’ve got to score. Even though you play great defense, you’ve got to put the ball in the hole.”
The two teams are likely to face off again in the upcoming district tournament, where Farragut likely enters as the No. 2-seed behind Bearden and Heritage one spot back.
Eying a potential rematch that could be key for seeding in Region 2 play and beyond, Howard said, “As much as we wanted to win tonight, the next game with them is going to be the big one.”
Farragut Admirals 89, Heritage Mountaineers 48: The end result was the same — a lopsided loss to District 4-4A co-leaders Farragut — but the effort and scoring differential was vastly improved for the Heritage Mountaineers on Friday night.
Two weeks after scoring just 14 points when visiting the Admirals, Heritage more than tripled its offensive output but still fell short to a well-balanced Farragut team.
Farragut (19-6, 8-1 District 4-4A) used balance scoring, with four players finishing in double digits, to put away a stubborn Heritage squad that fought hard throughout the Homecoming night game on Rick Howard Court.
“We played a lot harder and a lot better than when we played over there at Farragut a couple of weeks ago,” Heritage coach Brad Flatford said. “They just had their way with us that night, but I thought we played harder tonight, and we competed. I’m proud of the way our guys fought.”
Heritage (8-14, 2-7 District 4-4A) started a trend with turnovers on four of its opening five possessions. The Mountaineers often forced passes into a crowded lane trying to reach big man Grant Campbell, with Farragut coming up with several takeaways.
Flatford said that Farragut did a good job of covering Campbell and rotating help over to double the 6-foot-7 junior.
“We’d think it’s open for just a second, and it’s not,” Flatford said. “We throw it in there, and it’s a turnover. We’ve got to be patient and keep reversing the ball until we get something inside that we can take advantage of.”
Farragut bolted out to a 7-0 lead before Jamin Russell hit the first of his game-high five 3-pointers. Three Russell treys, one inside score from Campbell and a put-back by Colby Smith kept Heritage within range as the quarter ended with Farragut ahead 22-13.
The Admirals pulled away with a 20-6 scoring edge for a 42-19 halftime lead. Four treys in the third quarter, two from Russell and two from Chase Ridings, kept the Heritage offensive production going, but the Admirals got seven points from game-high scorer Ryan Neil (18 points) and Isaiah Smith (11 points) to keep the wide spread, entering the final period with heavy substitutions and a 69-35 lead.
Sophomore Russell led the Mountaineers with 17 points. Junior Ridings had two treys and finished with eight points, as did Campbell, who had three field goals and two free throws
“Farragut’s a good team,” Flatford said. “We knew it was going to be a tough task tonight, but our guys competed and played hard.
“I know it’s like a broken record, but we just have to take better care of the ball. You just can’t give a team like Farragut extra easy possessions. They’re good enough as it is. We just did too much of that tonight.”
Heritage hosts District 4-4A co-leaders and state-ranked Bearden at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday before closing out the regular season hosting Seymour on Thursday.
