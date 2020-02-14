The Heritage girls basketball team needed a strong fourth quarter to put away Sevier County in a 46-38 road victory Friday. The Lady Mountaineers led by eight at halftime, but Sevier County trimmed its deficit to two entering the fourth quarter.
Emma Harig scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the fourth to keep Sevier County at bay.
Lexi Patty added 10 for Heritage, and Katlin Burger scored nine.
