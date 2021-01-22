LENOIR CITY — As Jay Coker walked toward the free throw line after scoring a layup and drawing a foul during the first minute of the second quarter, her Heritage teammate Lexi Patty couldn’t stop smiling.
Patty’s joy was understandable. The Lady Mountaineers were flexing on Lenoir City’s offense. Heritage opened the second quarter by forcing steals on eight consecutive possessions, turning the district game into a rout and cruising to a 68-27 victory on Friday to earn their fifth win in six games.
On Tuesday, the Lady Mountaineers (16-5, 7-2 District 4-AAA) delivered one of their best offensive performances of the season against Farragut to secure one of their biggest wins.
They weren’t as sharp offensively against the Lady Panthers.
It didn’t matter.
Their defense generated offense. The Lady Mountaineers swiped 21 steals and held Lenoir City to single digits in every quarter.
“It definitely makes a difference when everyone is playing together and making good plays on defense,” Heritage guard Halle Waters told The Daily Times. “Defense first, then you make good plays on offense. It’s definitely really fun when everyone starts playing together like that.”
Waters led the Lady Mountaineers with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Patty also filled her stat sheet with 15 points, five assists and five steals. Katlin Burger contributed 14 points and five rebounds. Rebekah Gardner registered seven points and a team-high six steals, while Coker added eight points.
Heritage held the Lady Panthers scoreless during the first five minutes while racing out to a 9-0 lead. Heritage coach Rick Howard thought his team’s performance first-quarter performance was sluggish. He told his players to raise the intensity in the second quarter.
His message was received. The Lady Mountaineers went on a 19-2 run to build a 30-6 lead. They continued to roll from there to remain in second in the district standings.
“We played good after (the first quarter),” Howard said. “They came out and did what they had to do. ... I was happy with their effort.”
The Lady Mountaineers are hoping to remain in sole possession of second place when they host county-rival Maryville on Jan. 29. Heritage defeated the Lady Rebels, 68-59, during the first meeting on Dec. 11.
“We definitely have to keep playing as a team like we’ve been doing,” Waters said. “We all just had that mindset that we needed to come in and win the last time we played (Maryville)”
Lenoir City boys 46, Heritage 38: The Mountaineers were in control For the first 20 minutes with the guards moving the ball and knocking down open shots to open up the posts.
All that changed during the final 12 minutes. Suddenly, Heritage struggled putting the ball through the net. The Panthers capitalized, erasing the Mountaineers’ 7-point lead.
“We could have gone inside all night; we didn’t do much from outside,” Heritage coach Dennis Godfrey said. “There’s not much else to say. You aren’t going to beat anyone scoring six points a quarter.”
Grant Campbell scored six of his 14 points in the first quarter to give Heritage (6-13, 1-8) a 15-14 lead. Ethan Golder opened the second quarter with a jumper. Nate Marsh buried a triple and Campbell scored again in the post to extend the Mountaineers lead to 22-14.
Heritage lead 30-23 midway through the third quarter when the Panthers closed the quarter on an 8-0 run to grab their first lead since midway through the first quarter.
Lenoir City began the fourth quarter by drilling three straight 3-pointers to build a 40-32 lead.
“We are going backwards,” Godfrey said. “You need to be getting better toward tournament time but right now we are struggling. We played a great game against West and then you don’t know what’s going on. … All I know is we aren’t shooting very well.”
